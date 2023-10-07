Julia Bradbury reveals health reason she ‘sleeps with tape across her mouth’

Former Countryfile star Julia Bradbury has revealed she sleeps with her mouth taped shut in latest health news.

During an interview with BBC Radio Wales, Julia, 53, gave a big thumbs up to taping her mouth and even claimed learning how to breathe through the nose is “the best thing you can do for your health”.

Some sleep experts urged caution in using mouth tape to improve sleep and conditions such as bad breath, gum decay, or cavities, citing only “anecdotal” research into the sleep technique.

However, Julia said it “encourages her to breath from her nose” while sleeping. She said recently: “I sleep with a tape, a tiny little thin tape, across my mouth at night to encourage me at night to breathe through my nose. It’s just a little tiny bit of tape that goes from underneath my nose to underneath my bottom lip.”

She continued: “And it just means it promotes my nasal breathing during the night. The more you breathe through your nose, the better you get at it.”

While it is not recommended by sleep physiologists, Stephanie Romiszewski, a chief clinical officer, told The Independent that most sleep experts “would not advocate mouth-taping”.

She admitted that it was “the last thing we’re going to want them to do is obstruct their airways any more,” and added that it is “totally normal” for our mouths to be open at night.

There are several benefits to breathing through the nose, which include improving the lungs’ ability to absorb oxygen.

The telly star will grace our screens on October 7 with her very own travel series, Julia Bradbury’s Irish Journey on Channel 4.

In the first episode, Julia explores the south of Ireland, from the green fields of Tipperary to the dramatic coastline of West Cork. She also visits the spectacular medieval abbeys, while in Kinsale, she tastes her way around Ireland’s new gourmet capital.

In other news, earlier this year, Julia revealed that she “looks at life differently” following her cancer diagnosis.

She said: “There’s no question that a cancer diagnosis changes your life. It doesn’t define you, but it shapes you.”

“It might sound like a weird thing to say, but I’m actually grateful for my diagnosis because it made me re-examine my life,” she added.

Julia Bradbury’s Irish Journey begins Saturday (October 7) from 8.35pm on Channel 4.

