Julia Bradbury has been dealt a heartbreaking health blow, just days before Christmas.

TV presenter Julia posted a short video on Twitter sharing the news with her fans, with many rushing to wish her a speedy recovery.

It’s been a difficult year for year following her breast cancer diagnosis at the end of 2021.

Julia Bradbury was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 (Credit: YouTube)

TV’s Julia Bradbury dealt health blow

Julia told her fans that she has contracted Covid, just days before Christmas.

She uploaded a post showing herself holding a positive lateral flow test.

Julia captioned the video: “Happy Christmas everyone #Covid.”

Julia hasn’t revealed how the diagnosis has changed her Christmas plans with husband Gerard and their kids – twin girls Zena and Xanthe and son Zeph.

Julia Bradbury has prioritised her diet since the diagnosis (Credit: Splash News)

Fans and friends rally round

Christine Hamilton responded to the tweet, writing: “Oh dear – so sorry Julia – hope you’re not feeling too grim.”

Another follower replied: “Oh no! Get well soon.”

“We’ve postponed our main family Christmas until mid January,” another follower shared. “So many of us unwell at the moment.”

“Wishing you a speedy recovery,” said another.

“Hope you’re not too unwell with it,” another said.

And it seems poor Julia isn’t the only one to be struck down by the virus this Christmas.

Many others responded to the tweet with their own positive test results.

The Covid test is another blow to Julia’s health following her cancer diagnosis in autumn 2021.

Julia Bradbury offers health update

The 52-year-old presenter is currently in remission after a mastectomy earlier this year. But the diagnosis caused her to make one big change to help her health.

Speaking to The Sun, Julia explained: “I don’t want to say I’m teetotal, but since the whole diagnosis I’ve probably had a glass of wine in total. I don’t want to frighten people, but the statistics are not encouraging with alcohol.”

Although she isn’t saying she’ll never drink again, alcohol is not a “priority” for her now.

She added: “If I have a unit of alcohol a day, my risk of recurrence is between 4 and 5%. Alcohol is one of the few things the medical community agrees on, and they agree that it’s bad for cancer, and that it fuels oestrogen — and I had an oestrogen-based cancer.

“You don’t have such a good time drinking when you have those stats rolling around. It’s not something I’m missing out on. I’m not saying I will never drink again, but it isn’t a priority for me right now.”

