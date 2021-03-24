julia bradbury
Julia Bradbury fires back at troll who tells her to dress age appropriately

Host put her critic back in his box

By Karen Hyland

Julia Bradbury has socked it to a troll who dared to criticise what she was wearing.

The idiotic comment was made after the TV presenter shared an important video message to her followers on Twitter.

Nature lover Julia said: “Spending time to dwell on nature can improve your wellbeing – research shows that just 20 mins can improve your mood.”

Julia Bradbury
Julia Bradbury gave her critic short shrift (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Julia Bradbury praised for opening up on devastating health condition

Someone decided to completely bypass her feel-good message and instead wrote: “What’s with the hat? It looks bloody stupid. You’re 50 not 15!”

In the video post, Julia is wearing a baseball cap with the back at the front.

No-nonsense Julia, who is indeed 50 (and who really should cares), was quick to fire back over the unsolicited criticism.

Denim at 60?

She said: “Can someone please tell me the cut off point for wearing clothes the way you want to, whatever reasons you many have?

“Can one still wear denim at 60, or is that bloody stupid? What about high tops?

“Allowed at 70, or ridiculous? Even though comfortable & possible good ankle supports?”

She’s just gone up in our estimations even more!

Kate Garraway love

Julia also took time to send a message of support to her TV presenter pal Kate Garraway, following the broadcast of her documentary Finding Derek on ITV last night.

“Masses of love to  Kate Garraway. So brave baring all for @itv doc Finding Derek,” she wrote.

“Heartbreaking & v tough mentally to go through. Sharing this will have helped so many others who are going through similar experiences.”

Do you ever get told you should dress for your age? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

