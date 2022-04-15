Julia Bradbury shares heart-wrenching video of moment she discovered she needed a mastectomy

Julia Bradbury has shared a moment of “sadness and fear” in her breast cancer battle.

The Countryfile favourite was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and underwent a mastectomy.

Now she has shared a video of the moment she found out that she needed to have her breast removed.

Julia Bradbury has shared a video of the heart-wrenching moment she was told she needed a mastectomy (Credit: YouTube)

Julia Bradbury’s cancer battle

The presenter shared a short but heartbreaking clip to social media last night (April 14).

This is the moment I found out I needed a mastectomy.

It showed her with tears in her eyes, visibly choked up as she discovered her treatment plan would involve a mastectomy.

On Twitter, she shared: “This is the moment I found out I needed a mastectomy.

“Utter shock, sadness and fear.”

Julia then revealed that she has made a documentary for ITV – “to spread awareness, not just about cancer but the impact a diagnosis has on a person and their family and friends”.

Over on Instagram, Julia revealed more about how she’s been coping with her diagnosis.

“My story continues and I’m so grateful for all the positives so far, but unless you’ve been here I think it’s very hard to understand the impact.

“Yes, survival rates are improving, but the treatments are brutal.

“Having breasts amputated, chemotherapy, long-term drugs that make you feel sick and fatigued… These can all save or prolong your life – but the emotional and physical toll is huge.”

‘Trust your instincts’

She then sent a message to others with a similar diagnosis.

“I will say to anyone who’s just been diagnosed and told a mastectomy is part of their treatment, I felt utterly bewildered before my op, but the relief post-op was huge.

“I think not fully understanding what this means is a key part of the fear.”

She then issue a plea to her followers.

Julia said: “Check yourself… I discovered a lump but had two mammograms that didn’t reveal my lump as cancerous due to my dense breasts.

“Be body aware and trust your instincts.”

Kind-hearted Julia then sent “healing thoughts and gratitude” to her followers for “all the support”.

And she added: “Doc on at end of the month… I’ll post date on here soon.”

