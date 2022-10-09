Following her cancer diagnosis, Julia Bradbury has made a shock alcohol confession.

The TV star, who appears on Sunday’s Great British Countryside on BBC Two (October 9), is currently in remission following a mastectomy earlier this year.

She was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in the autumn of 2021.

Julia Bradbury was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 (Credit: BBC)

Julia Bradbury shares surprising change following cancer diagnosis

Julia’s breast cancer diagnosis saw her put her health first. For the 52-year-old, that meant stepping up her fitness and being mindful of her diet.

Now she’s made a shock confession over one thing she’s firmly cut out since learning she had breast cancer.

Speaking to The Sun, Julia revealed: “I don’t want to say I’m teetotal, but since the whole diagnosis I’ve probably had a glass of wine in total. I don’t want to frighten people, but the statistics are not encouraging with alcohol.”

I’m not saying I will never drink again, but it isn’t a priority for me right now.

She added: “If I have a unit of alcohol a day, my risk of recurrence is between 4 and 5%. Alcohol is one of the few things the medical community agrees on, and they agree that it’s bad for cancer, and that it fuels oestrogen — and I had an oestrogen-based cancer.

“You don’t have such a good time drinking when you have those stats rolling around. It’s not something I’m missing out on. I’m not saying I will never drink again, but it isn’t a priority for me right now.”

Julia has been open about her cancer diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Julia shared her journey in an ITV documentary

TV presenter Julia revealed her breast cancer journey in a documentary released in April entitled Breast Cancer and Me.

Viewers were won over by her bravery as she documented the emotional process of undergoing a life-saving mastectomy.

The documentary followed Julia through her emotional journey as well as giving fans an in-depth look at the surgery that saved her life.

In October 2021, Julia underwent a mastectomy to remove a 6cm tumour from her breast.

Following her mastectomy, Julia bravely revealed the results of the reconstruction surgery in emotional scenes for the ITV programme.

She said: “There you go, there’s my new boob. Okay well it looks like a boob. It looks like a big lumpy boob.

“Can’t feel that at all. It might come back one day, the sensation, but I can’t feel my fingertips.

“It looks like a plasticine boob at the moment. It’s going to take a bit of getting used to.”

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter during and after the documentary to praise Julia for her bravery and honesty.

One viewer directly tweeted the 52-year-old, writing: “Just wanted to say, I think what you’re doing is quite possibly the most open, brave, caring thing I’ve ever seen on television. Thank you for giving so much to save others.”

Read more: Julia Bradbury fans in tears over doc as she bravely goes topless after mastectomy and reconstruction

The Great British Countryside is on Sunday October 9 at 1pm on BBC Two.

