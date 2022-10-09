Following her cancer diagnosis, Julia Bradbury has made a shock alcohol confession.
The TV star, who appears on Sunday’s Great British Countryside on BBC Two (October 9), is currently in remission following a mastectomy earlier this year.
She was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in the autumn of 2021.
Julia Bradbury shares surprising change following cancer diagnosis
Julia’s breast cancer diagnosis saw her put her health first. For the 52-year-old, that meant stepping up her fitness and being mindful of her diet.
Now she’s made a shock confession over one thing she’s firmly cut out since learning she had breast cancer.
Speaking to The Sun, Julia revealed: “I don’t want to say I’m teetotal, but since the whole diagnosis I’ve probably had a glass of wine in total. I don’t want to frighten people, but the statistics are not encouraging with alcohol.”
I’m not saying I will never drink again, but it isn’t a priority for me right now.
She added: “If I have a unit of alcohol a day, my risk of recurrence is between 4 and 5%. Alcohol is one of the few things the medical community agrees on, and they agree that it’s bad for cancer, and that it fuels oestrogen — and I had an oestrogen-based cancer.
“You don’t have such a good time drinking when you have those stats rolling around. It’s not something I’m missing out on. I’m not saying I will never drink again, but it isn’t a priority for me right now.”
Julia shared her journey in an ITV documentary
TV presenter Julia revealed her breast cancer journey in a documentary released in April entitled Breast Cancer and Me.
Viewers were won over by her bravery as she documented the emotional process of undergoing a life-saving mastectomy.
The documentary followed Julia through her emotional journey as well as giving fans an in-depth look at the surgery that saved her life.
In October 2021, Julia underwent a mastectomy to remove a 6cm tumour from her breast.
Following her mastectomy, Julia bravely revealed the results of the reconstruction surgery in emotional scenes for the ITV programme.
She said: “There you go, there’s my new boob. Okay well it looks like a boob. It looks like a big lumpy boob.
“Can’t feel that at all. It might come back one day, the sensation, but I can’t feel my fingertips.
“It looks like a plasticine boob at the moment. It’s going to take a bit of getting used to.”
Plenty of viewers took to Twitter during and after the documentary to praise Julia for her bravery and honesty.
One viewer directly tweeted the 52-year-old, writing: “Just wanted to say, I think what you’re doing is quite possibly the most open, brave, caring thing I’ve ever seen on television. Thank you for giving so much to save others.”
The Great British Countryside is on Sunday October 9 at 1pm on BBC Two.
