Julia Bradbury has opened up about her body’s recovery, six months on from her treatment for breast cancer.

TV host Julia revealed in September 2021 she would soon be undergoing a mastectomy to remove her left breast.

Her treatment also included the removal of a 6cm tumour and two lymph glands before her breast reconstruction took place.

Julia Bradbury has discussed her breast reconstruction and cancer ordeal (Credit: ITV)

Now the mum-of-three has told Woman&Home magazine her biggest motivation is to stay alive for her kids.

Additionally, the former Countryfile presenter also noted her life mantra now revolves around gratitude for what she has.

Julia Bradbury details reconstruction after breast cancer

This Morning star Julia also joked about a nickname she and telly host Ben Shephard have given her breast.

She said to the mag: “I have a breast, I have my nipple, but I don’t have sensation and because I’m naturally slim, I have what I call the mozzarella-cheese effect around, as my friend Ben Shephard and I call it, my ‘pneumatic boob’.”

Julia also reflected on other options available to her.

‘Not the be-all and end-all’

She went on: “Because my skin is very thin, you can really see the silicone implant beneath and it will be that way unless I have another procedure to inject fat from somewhere else. I don’t want to do that.

It would purely be for aesthetics.

“It would purely be for aesthetics. I suppose age has something to do with it. In your fifties and sixties, femininity is still part of your identity, but it’s not the be-all and end-all.”

A documentary following Julia and the treatment of her illness aired in April (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this year, an emotional Julia admitted during an ITV documentary about her illness that her hand reached for her removed breast after surgery.

She also said of the results of her reconstructive op: “There you go, there’s my new boob. Okay, well, it looks like a boob. It looks like a big lumpy boob.

“Can’t feel that at all. It might come back one day, the sensation. But I can’t feel my fingertips.

“It looks like a plasticine boob at the moment. It’s going to take a bit of getting used to.”

