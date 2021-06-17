Julia Bradbury has opened up on the horrific trolling she’s received since posting a bikini photo online.

The 50-year-old Countryfile host was met to plenty of comments from her followers over the recent shot.

However, not all of them were nice.

What did Julia Bradbury share?

Julia shared the photo to her Instagram profile over the weekend.

The shot showed the TV star making the most of the British sun as she lay in her bikini.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: “It’s all about the #staycation #saturdayvibes. Love & sun.”

But while most fans loved seeing the star basking in the heat, others accused her of being “too skinny”.

One commented: “You are a gorgeous lady but bones are never a good look! Maybe camera angle but probably too thin. Take care of yourself.”

“Julia I don’t mean to be horrible but it saddens me to see you looking so thin,” a second wrote, while a third added: “Skeleton king.”

Julia Bradbury appeared on Lorraine to discuss her recent bikini photo (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Julia appeared on Lorraine to discuss the comments today (June 17).

The presenter ever went as far as revealing some of the awful remarks.

She said: “Some of the comments, they weren’t kind and that’s what social media has really brought on. Saying that you’re ill, saying ‘You look like you’ve had chemotherapy.’

You look like you’ve had chemotherapy

“Here’s the problem, I’ve got skinny collarbones and I can’t do anything about that.”

Julia went on: “‘She needs a bag of chips!’ I don’t think the chips go straight to your collarbones or even a dirty burger or anything else you could eat.

“All of this stuff, that just isn’t constructive criticism that’s just being purely nasty and unfortunately, social media is a breeding ground for that.”

Julia hits back at internet trolls over bikini photo

Furthermore, Julia went on to address the nasty comments on Twitter.

In the post, the star proudly showed off her body as she stood in a tiny crop top.

She then added: “To all the thin haters: last night I had tagliatelle pasta + sea bass followed by Tirasimu ice cream. Today, tumeric & ginger, porridge oats + dates & this protein/collagen shake, ready for my exercise.

“Can’t ‘fatten up’ my collar bones & have stripy work tan #fitness #Health.”

Fans were quick to support the host, with one saying: “You look great. Don’t give the haters the satisfaction. Be yourself and ignore idiots.”

In addition, another wrote: “Why are you even bothered to explain yourself? Haters gonna hate. Too far, too skinny, too tall, too short… there is always the reason to body shame.”

