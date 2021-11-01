Julia Bradbury applauded as she shares picture in her bra following breast cancer surgery

Julia Bradbury has been praised by fans after bravely sharing a photo in a bra after her breast cancer surgery.

The TV presenter has shared some painfully honest updates about her cancer treatment and recovery.

On Sunday (October 31), she wrote another social media post on the subject of her health battle.

And her followers were quick to applaud her for it.

Julia Bradbury has shared a new picture following cancer surgery (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Julia Bradbury pays touching tribute to parents who both survived cancer after her mastectomy surgery

Julia gave her 149,000 followers some news about her recovery from breast cancer surgery.

Most noteworthy, perhaps, she also shared a photo of herself wearing her post-op bra.

Julia Bradbury breast cancer surgery

She said: “This is the bra I have to wear for the next eight weeks 24/7 following my mastectomy.

“We’re advised to protect the area to try and keep swelling and bruising down.”

She added: “This one is bamboo by @TheyaHealthcare.

“One person get diagnosed every 10 mins.”

This is the bra I have to wear for the next 8 weeks 24/7 following my mastectomy. We’re advised to protect the area to try & keep swelling+ bruising down. (Rotate for washing.) This one is bamboo by @TheyaHealthcare

1 person get diagnosed every 10 mins#breastcancer #awareness pic.twitter.com/2hjHhfnV5U — Julia Bradbury💙 (@JuliaBradbury) October 31, 2021

Fan support for Julia Bradbury

Fans were quick to send their support to Julia after reading her message.

One said: “Wishing you all the very best in your fight against cancer and thanks for sharing your journey.

“This comes with love from one who had her mastectomy in 1986 and who is now 83 years old!”

Another added: “You know something, you are a very remarkable lady.

“[With] something as difficult as this, you are letting us follow you every step of the way.”

A third continued: “Julia, dare I say as a man who comes across your tweets, what an amazing example you are setting.”

Julia Bradbury also hosts Cornwall and Devon Walks (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s touching message to Julia Bradbury

When was Julia Bradbury diagnosed with breast cancer?

First of all, Julia Bradbury revealed she had breast cancer in September 2o21.

She first found a lump in her breast in 2020.

This was subsequently revealed to be benign cluster of cysts.

Then a mammogram this year didn’t return anything unusual.

However, during a follow-up appointment, doctors found a shadow on her breast which turned out to be cancer.

She was then forced to prepare for breast cancer surgery to remove her left breast.

Julia breast cancer surgery was ‘overwhelming’

Julia told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: “It changes your world forever in an instant. There is no preparing you for those words. You hear ‘cancer’ and your brain starts to explode.”

Julia recently admitted that her breast cancer surgery was “overwhelming”.

The mum-of-three said: “I feel sad that such a brutal treatment is necessary in so many breast cancer cases. But I choose life.

“I will do anything I can to live to see my children grow up. If this was happening to any other member of my family, I would swap places in a heartbeat.”

Julia is currently in recovery at home.

Julia loves the outdoor life (Credit: ITV)

How old is Julia?

Julia Bradbury was born on July 24 1970 in Dublin, Republic of Ireland.

She is currently 51 years of age.

Orkney: Britain’s Green Islands with Julia Bradbury and Alex Beresford airs on Tuesdays at 8.30pm on ITV1.

What do you think of this story? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.