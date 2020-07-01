Judge Rinder 'rinses' Piers Morgan with hilarious comebacks on GMB

Judge Rinder left GMB viewers in stitches today (July 1).

The star came on the show to promote his upcoming Celebrity Gogglebox appearance with Susanna Reid.

However, the interview turned into a hilarious roasting of Piers Morgan.

Judge Rinder appeared on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Judge Rinder 'rinses' Piers Morgan

After a Celebrity Gogglebox preview was aired, Piers asked if Judge Rinder found Susanna annoying.

Not impressed with the comments, Judge Rinder defended his friend.

Read more: GMB branded 'embarrassing' by viewers for airing BBC Breakfast footage

"Just imagine the delight of somebody so intelligent, funny and emotionally rich when you take the trouble to be quiet and listen to them," he said.

"It's absolutely marvellous. It's a complete and utter delight."

Piers Morgan was roasted on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Piers then joked that he was distracted by Susanna's legs.

But Judge Rinder of course had the best comeback to the remark before turning the tables on Piers.

Read more: Piers Morgan's X-rated bedroom secret makes GMB team recoil in horror

He said: "And it just so happens she has a planet-sized brain on top of it.

"What are you wearing underneath your suit there, Piers?"

Susanna Reid is close friends with the judge (Credit: ITV)

Savage

The GMB host boasted that Cristiano Ronaldo told him he was in good shape before saying he was more popular with the gay community than he realised.

Judge Rinder hit back: "That is an above average surprise for me.

"With you and Cristiano Ronaldo, what would you do if he said the thing is Piers I've always just fancied older men and now is that opportunity. Would you have followed through?"

Piers then said "he'd take one for the team" – but only if the footballer played for Arsenal.

@GMB @piersmorgan @susannareid100 Must admit, that was the best bit of GMB entertainment I’ve ever watched, get Judge Rinder on there more often! — Lish (@pLiSh1608) July 1, 2020

Changing the subject, Susanna then laughed about Judge Rinder's pet dog having a flatulence problem during filming.

He then joked: "Well, we wanted to make sure you were present in some capacity, Piers.

"We wanted a sort of metaphor for your presence."

Judge Rinder then rounder off the interview by telling Piers: "I'm enjoying your hair at the moment.

"You look like an ageing Claire Balding. Just marvellous."

Susanna and the judge are doing Celebrity Gogglebox together (Credit: ITV)

GMB viewers react

Those tuning in at home found the scenes hilarious and were quick to take to Twitter afterwards.

One wrote: "I bloody love Judge Rinder... Absolutely rinses everyone... wait... Judge RINSER... #judgerinder #rinser #goodmorningbritain #couldntresist."

Another added: "@GMB wait what did I just listen too? Rinder asking piers if he would shag Ronaldo??? Nearly spat my coffee out watching that."

Moments later, a third wrote: "Judge Rinder saying @piersmorgan looks like an ageing Claire Balding."

Shortly afterwards, a fourth wrote: "@GMB @piersmorgan @susannareid100 Must admit, that was the best bit of GMB entertainment I’ve ever watched, get Judge Rinder on there more often!"

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.