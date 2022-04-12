Joss Stone announces her pregnancy but admits it’s tinged with sadness: ‘I lost a baby’

Joss Stone has shared news of her pregnancy in an emotional Instagram post.

Singer Joss, 35, welcomed first baby Violet into the world in January 2021. She shares the tot with boyfriend Cody DaLuz.

But the star also tearfully opened up about suffering a miscarriage late last year as she shared her happy news.

Joss Stone got emotional as she shared her pregnancy announcement (Credit: Instagram)

Joss Stone pregnancy announcement: What did she say?

The Masked Singer winner sensitively explained how there are “rainbows after storms” in her eight- minute address.

“I have a bit of an announcement to make, which is kind of mixed,” Joss said, sitting in her car.

“It’s beautiful and not at the same time. In one sense it’s completely beautiful, but the story that comes first is not.”

Having mentioned she needs to move around some gig dates, Joss continued: “Last year, in October, I lost a baby.

“And it was really horrible, because it was my baby. And I know that a lot of women go through that.”

Through tears, Joss went on: “It was hard, it was just not very nice.

“So I went to the doctor and I said to him: ‘Why, why has this happened?’ And he said: ‘We don’t know why, Joss. These things just happen just by the luck of the Gods. It’s not your fault.'”

Joss reflected: “It’s a horrible, horrible thing. And it’s not something that you can get over. It’s something that you have to live with.”

‘I can’t wait to meet my baby’

Joss went on to detail how her doctor arranged to see Joss again in the spring.

She told him she’d see him “when the daffodils bloom”. And then a shot of Joss walking through daffodils and holding a positive pregnancy test flashed up on screen.

Joss continued: “So, that’s the beautiful part of the story. There are rainbows after storms. It’s just lovely and I’m very excited. I can’t wait to meet my baby.

“And I hope and pray that everything’s okay. I’m very excited to announce it but I didn’t want to not acknowledge my baby before.”

Giving fans a glimpse of scans of both the baby she lost and the baby she’s currently expecting, Joss added: “Life – doesn’t it give us all sorts of different things to deal with?

“And we can, we can deal with the good bits and the bad bits. And we can get through it, and loveliness will come. It will come.”

‘I hope that you see the positive’

Joss ended by imploring her followers to focus on “the positive”.

She said: “I hope that this hasn’t depressed you or anything. I hope that you see the positive.

Life is full of different things. It takes all different colours to make a tapestry.

“I like to bring good news. That’s why I haven’t really said anything before about the other thing, because that was just bad news. And now it’s a combination.

“Life is full of different things. It takes all different colours to make a tapestry. And some of those colours are bright and beautiful and some of them are a bit dull and dark, but we need them all.”

The Masked Singer star is already mum to little Violet (Credit: YouTube)

How fans reacted

Within hours, thousands of fans had watched Joss’ pregnancy announcement.

And she came in for scores of people congratulating her and her family, expressing their delight at the happy news but also their sympathy at finding out about her miscarriage.

“Congratulations! I wish you all the best and I hope you have a happy and healthy baby,” one fan gushed.

“Just take good care of yourself and your baby. Your fans want you both to be well,” commented another.

And a third added: “You sweet soul. We are here for you!”

Congratulations to Joss, Cody and Violet!

