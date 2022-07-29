Josie Gibson smiling on the red carpet
Josie Gibson slips into plunging swimsuit as she heads off on hen do

She looked radiant!

By Entertainment Daily
| Updated:

Josie Gibson has certainly been enjoying some time off from her This Morning duties.

The presenter and former Big Brother winner, 37, is currently in Croatia celebrating her friend’s hen do.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday (July 29), Josie shared a snap with her bride-to-be friend while wearing what appeared to be a colourful swimsuit.

The mother of one then glamorised her look with gold hooped earrings, a gold cross neckless and light make-up.

Making sure her hair was kept away from her face, Josie rocked a pushed back hairstyle.

Writing in the caption, she said: “I can’t ever remember my life without my favourite lunatic @wineo27 your actually going to be a wife!

“So proud of the woman you are and all you have achieved!! Love you Mate!#hendo #croatia.”

Josie Gibson fans impressed by star’s hen do look

Many fans took to Josie’s comments section to gush about how amazing she looked.

One person said: “Looking lovely Josie as always.”

“Wow beautiful Josie,” a second wrote.

Read more: This Morning’s Josie Gibson makes refreshing admission about her appearance

Commenting with star eyes, a kiss and celebration emojis, a third wrote: “Looking fab! Enoy.”

A fourth user added: “Looking good you two.”

And another declared: “Nice pic.”

Mollie King and Craig Doyle
Mollie King is filling in for Josie on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Mollie King takes over

Former Saturdays singer and BBC Radio 1 presenter Mollie King is filling Josie‘s shoes on This Morning temporarily, while she is away in Croatia.

Mollie is hosting on the ITV show alongside Craig Doyle.

However, while Mollie has certainly been doing a great job, many fans have missed seeing the lovely Josie on screen – and have issued a plea for her quick return!

Josie Gibson wearing red on This Morning
Josie Gibson is a fan-favourite on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Taking to Twitter, one person said: “I was really disappointed that Josie Gibson wasn’t on This morning with Craig. 

“They were really good together and as it doesn’t look that Josie. I can’t understand why she was taken off. She is a breath of fresh air to the This Morning show.”

Read more: Does This Morning host Phillip Schofield have a new partner? What’s his net worth?

A second tweeted: “Finally managed to switch on @thismorning after a busy week, and there’s no @Josiestweet Come back, Josie!!”

@Thismorning Aww. Where’s my @Josiestweet,” another commented with a crying face emoji.

And a fifth user wrote: “Hope Josie’s okay, was surprised not to see her this morning #ThisMorning.”

