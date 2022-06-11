Alison Hammond smiling at the BAFTAs and Josie Gibson smiling on This Morning
News

Josie Gibson shares adorable photo of Alison Hammond doting on her son

Alison and Josie share a close bond

By Rebecca Carter

Josie Gibson has shared an adorable photo of her son with “aunty” Alison Hammond.

The This Morning star revealed she took her son Reggie, three, to work with her on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Josie shared a photo of best pal Alison holding Reggie backstage at This Morning.

Josie Gibson son

In the cute photo, Alison is seen smiling at Reggie who is beaming at his mum Josie behind the camera.

Read more: This Morning under fire from viewers for treatment of Josie Gibson

Meanwhile, another This Morning team member smiles alongside Alison and Reggie.

Josie wrote: “He loves his aunty @alisonhammond55.

Josie Gibson touching her ear and smiling on This Morning
Josie shared a sweet moment between Alison and her son to Instagram (Credit: ITV)

“Thank you to all my @thismorning family @davidobrien75 @dermotoleary and @momona09 for keeping Reggie entertained.

“He loved coming to work with Mummy.”

Fans loved the image with many gushing over Reggie and Alison’s bond.

One said: “What a lovely little boy, you can tell he loves his aunty Alison.”

In addition, another wrote: “Reggie a little legend @josiegibson85 just like his mum who is a legend to.”

Alison Hammond smiles in pink and blue outfit outside ITV studios
Alison shares a close bond with Josie and Reggie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, a third added: “Fabulous! Looks adorable! Well done all!”

Alison and Josie have previously opened up about their close bond.

Last December, Alison and Josie spoke about their friendship.

Alison told OK! Magazine: “Josie and I are really close. We spoke to each other every day during lockdown.”

In addition, Josie added: “Alison actually got me through lockdown. She was there for me on the phone every night, and we decided to get very spiritual together.

Alison and Josie on This Morning

“I love her. Being around Alison is like having a permanent hug.”

The pair have also hosted This Morning together before too and viewers loved it.

Read more: Made in Chelsea: James and Maeva ENGAGED weeks after he turned down her marriage proposal

Following their joint hosting stint in February, one viewer said on Twitter: “Absolutely loving Josie and Alison on today. Best coupling in years.”

Meanwhile, another tweeted: “Absolutely loved Alison and Josie presenting this Friday’s #ThisMorning I would love them to present more often.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Michael Owen with his hand on his chin and daughter Gemma on Love Island
Michael Owen issues ‘warning’ over daughter Gemma kissing on Love Island
Charlie Dimmock on her BBC One show
Charlie Dimmock on jealous streak in longterm relationship
Nick Knowles looking into the camera in blue floral shirt on Saturday Kitchen today
Saturday Kitchen viewers all saying same thing today about Nick Knowles
Lisa Riley in green t-shirt and sunglasses outside ITV STudios
Lisa Riley supported by fans on ‘toughest day’ following heartbreaking family loss
Prince Charles and smiling Camilla during Jubilee service
Prince Charles and Camilla ‘plan to host Strictly episode from Buckingham Palace’
Jane McDonald smiling at an event
Jane McDonald celebrates first night of tour as she stuns fans with appearance