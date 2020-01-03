The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Friday 3rd January 2020
News

Josie Gibson stuns fans as she shows off hair transformation

New year, new hair

By Richard Bell

TV's Josie Gibson has impressed her followers on social media with a picture of her new strawberry hair.

The This Morning star, 34, shared a selfie on Instagram to show fans she's swapped her trademark blonde locks for a strawberry blonde look.

She caption the pic: "Going into 2020 the strawberry I want to be.

Read more: Fans praise Josie Gibson for showing off her 'real' figure after losing two stone 

"This is my year, I can feel it!" she added alongside the hashtags #happynewyear #strawberryblonde #niceandeasy and #travellingmummy.

In the comments, Josie's followers were quick to praise her new style, with one writing: "Really suits you x."

Another said: "Absolutely love it."

"Stunning," said a third, using a string of fire emojis.

Going into 2020 the strawberry I want to be.

Someone else wrote: "You look beautiful, Josie."

"Your hair looks amazing, girly," said a fifth.

"You look gorgeous," commented another.

She's swapped out her blonde locks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Josie shot to fame as a contestant on the 2010 series of reality show Big Brother, which she won.

She's since become a familiar face on daytime TV and regularly hosts segments on ITV's This Morning.

Last summer, she thanked the programme for having her on in a sweet tribute to presenting duo Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, whom she called her "TV mum and dad".

Read more: Josie Gibson takes her 'heartbreaker' son Reggie to his first festival 

Josie posted a photo of herself with the presenting duo - who usually host This Morning on a Friday in lieu of regulars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield - and thanked them for being being "so warm and so welcoming".

She captioned a pic of Eamonn beaming with his arms around her: "I can not tell you how much I love @eamonnholmes and @ruthlangsford. They are so warm and so welcoming and I can not thank them enough lately.

"I will be sending some family honey up soon! You are like having a proper TV mum and dad Thanks again This Morning for having me."

Josie is mum to 15-month-old son Reggie, whom she shares with ex boyfriend Terry.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Trending Articles

 Katie Price 'hasn't seen Jett and Bunny for two weeks and hasn't given them their Christmas presents yet'
Harry and Meghan come under fire for 'Christmas gift given to son Archie'
It's time to ditch the diet as McDonald's is offering FREE FOOD throughout January
John Barrowman insists every reality show on TV should have same-sex couples
Former Emmerdale star Louisa Clein shares throwback picture showing what happens when she brushes curly hair
This Morning viewers blast 'rude' guest who snapped at Eamonn Holmes during debate