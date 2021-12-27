Josie Gibson shares sweet moment between son and This Morning co-star Alison Hammond on Christmas

TV star Josie Gibson shared a touching moment between This Morning co-star Alison Hammond and her son Reggie James.

The pair spent Christmas together, showing their friendship isn’t just for the cameras but strong off-camera too.

Sharing a cute snap to her Instagram stories and her 290k followers, Josie showed a heartwarming moment between her young son Reggie and This Morning’s Alison.

Josie Gibson spent Christmas with her This Morning co-star Alison Hammond (Credit: SplashNews)

Read more: Gino D’Acampo under fire for ‘offensive’ comment to Holly Willoughby on This Morning’s Christmas special

What was in This Morning Josie’s picture?

In the cute picture, Alison could be seen at the stove looking after the cooking whilst holding Reggie on her hip. Josie captioned the snap, writing: “That’s what you call multi taskin.” [Sic]

The best friends spent Christmas Day and Boxing Day together as Alison cooked a lavish feast for her Christmas guests.

The sweet moment between Reggie and Alison (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Sharing images to her Stories, Josie revealed the mountains of food as well as a shattered Reggie after all the festive fun.

Josie also shared a picture of her and her little one snoozing along with the caption: “Auntie Alison has Christmased him right out.”

Read more: Alison Hammon confesses Christmas is ‘weird’ without her beloved mum

Rumours are circulating that Josie could be permanent on This Morning (Credit: SplashNews)

How did the This Morning pair spend Christmas?

In Stories on her Instagram, Josie showed off a feast that Alison had cooked on Christmas Day. And as if that wasn’t enough, there was a feast on Boxing Day too with chef Alison in the kitchen.

Alison had previously revealed to This Morning viewers that she would be hosting Christmas for Josie and her son. The star had told fellow presenter Dermot O’Leary she was sharing the day with Josie and friends.

This was a hard Christmas for Alison without her mum Maria, who passed away last year. The presenter has previously opened up about finding the festive period ‘weird’ without her mum.

However, this year she had best friend and This Morning co-star Josie to share it with.

This Morning’s Alison Hammon has revealed she finds Christmas ‘weird’ without her mum (Credit: SplashNews)

Josie to be a permanent addition to This Morning?

It’s also rumored that Alison and Josie could cement their friendship further and end up as permanent co-stars on the This Morning sofa.

An insider source told OK! recently: “ITV have been investing a lot of time in Josie’s development, they see her as a real star of the future. Just like Alison Hammond before her they think she has the personality and talent to take on a more leading role on the show.

“She really impressed when she stepped in for Holly at the last minute recently and the positive audience reaction gave them food for thought.”

More of Josie and Alison? Yes please!

What do you think of Josie and Alison’s friendship? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.