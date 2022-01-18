Josie Gibson has revealed that she would be open to adopting her next child.

The 36-year-old This Morning star and her ex-boyfriend Terry share three-year-old son Reggie-James together.

However, Josie has always dreamt of having more children.

Josie Gibson has opened up on her baby plans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Josie Gibson discusses motherhood

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Josie explained that she wishes she had tackled motherhood sooner.

She told the publication: “I said that if I had the time I’d adopt to give Reggie a brother or a sister. I love kids.

“I wish I’d started earlier. I’d have had about 10! I was late to the party [with motherhood], but I love it.”

Despite splitting with Reggie’s dad months after giving birth, Josie went on to reveal that the pair are “amicable” when it comes to raising their son.

“I got brought up without a dad and I wouldn’t want that for my little boy,” she added.

Meanwhile, it comes after Josie opened up on her love life in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Daily!.

During our chat with the star, she explained that she “isn’t up to dating” due to her hectic schedule.

When asked if she is opening to dating, Josie told us: “With working and Reg [her son] it’s hard.”

She added: “I wouldn’t mind someone taking me out for a meal, but I don’t think I’m up to dating.

“They wouldn’t be getting anything on the end of the date… if you know what I mean.”

Thankfully, the star has a busy schedule to keep her occupied.

As well as looking after little Reggie, the mum-of-one regularly appears on This Morning.

The mum-of-one has impressed viewers on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Josie on This Morning

Josie thrilled fans after stepping in for regular host Holly Willoughby in November.

And viewers have since called for her to return to host this week.

It comes after Rochelle Humes has replaced Holly on the show.

One viewer recently tweeted: “Is anyone else cringing every time Rochelle speaks? I had to switch off. Bring back Josie.”

A second agreed: “How did Rochelle get this gig ahead of Josie?”

