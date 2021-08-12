Josie Gibson has shared her sadness after putting down her beloved dog Milly.

The former Big Brother winner, 36, announced the tragic news on Twitter yesterday (August 11).

In the tweet, Josie gave a brief overview of Milly’s condition as she revealed the pup was in “so much pain”.

Josie Gibson was forced to put down her beloved dog Milly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Josie Gibson say?

Sharing the news with her followers, Josie penned: “‘Awww just had to put the dog down.

“She was in so much pain but you still feel like you’ve let them down when you go through with it.”

Fans rushed to support Josie following the heartbreaking tweet.

One said: “Awww I’m so sorry to hear @Josiestweet. You must be heartbroken. Dogs enrich our souls.”

Another shared: “Hope you are ok. Very sad and upsetting. I lost my dog earlier this year and it broke my heart but it was the right thing to do so he didn’t suffer.”

A third added: “We’re so sorry for your loss and are sending you and the family much love and comfort. Milly was lucky to have you as her guardian.”

Meanwhile, the sad news follows shortly after Josie opened up on her weight loss.

The This Morning star has recently dropped down to a size 14, all despite the stress of last year’s lockdown.

And she credits her two-year-old son Reggie for helping her shift the pounds.

Josie’s weight loss battle

According to Josie, she began focusing on her health for the sake of little Reggie.

It came after the star admitted to gaining weight throughout the pandemic.

She told OK! Magazine: “I started at a size 18 to 20 in lockdown and I now fluctuate between 14 to 16.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

She added: “I couldn’t keep up with Reggie – it was embarrassing. I remember running through Bath trying to catch him, so I did it to make me a better mum.

“But I can catch him now and I feel more healthy, I’ve got more energy. My skin, outlook and brain are better, too. I can do more active things with Reggie now.”

Josie famously lost six stone in 2013.

Speaking about her weight struggles earlier this year, she told Closer: “I first embarked on a weight-loss journey in 2013. I shed 6st over a year with a combination of healthy eating and exercise.

“I put on around four-and-a-half stone while I was pregnant with my son, Reggie – who’s now two – though.”

