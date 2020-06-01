Josie Gibson moves ex back in to help look after their baby

Josie Gibson has moved her ex-partner back into her Bristol home to help her look after their son Reggie during the coronavirus crisis.

Josie Gibson moved her ex-boyfriend back in to help look after their son during the coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Josie Gibson breaks down on This Morning as she struggles in self-isolation with son

Josie and ex-boyfriend Terry split when their baby son was just four months old but now the pair are back under the same roof - and Josie says a permanent reunion could be on the cards.

Appearing on Loose Women today, Josie told the panel that she and Terry have 'never got on so well' and that the COVID-19 pandemic has made her re-evaluate what's important in life.

Josie appeared on Loose Women to talk about life as a single mum (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Josie Gibson gets Holly Willoughby's name wrong on This Morning

The This Morning regular went on to admit she 'loves Terry to pieces' and hopes they get back together.

What did Josie say?

"He's one of those people you can't live with, but can't live without," Josie told the Loose Women panel.

It's only taken a pandemic and a year-and-a-half and we've never got on so well.

"We were really scared because he's severely asthmatic - he finds it hard to breathe at the best of times.

"We waited for three weeks and none of us had any symptoms. On the fourth week I learnt about the viral load - so I couldn't take Reggie to the supermarket any more, so I said: 'You're going to have to move in.'

"So he's moved in and it's only taken a pandemic and a year-and-a-half and we've never got on so well."

Joise told the Loose Women panel her and Terry have getting on 'better than ever- (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Josie Gibson stuns fans as she shows off hair transformation

Is a reunion on the cards?

As the discussion moved on, the panel asked Josie if she and Terry could become a couple again, with Josie hinting that a reunion could well be on the cards.

Seeing him and Reggie together is just golden.

"We still stay in separate rooms but yeah, I love him to bits. When you've got something like this, you realise little things are so trivial," she said.

"You realise your family - big things - are important. The things we used to argue about seem so trivial."

Asked if Terry will continue living with them after the coronavirus crisis has ended, Josie replied: "I hope so. I really, really hope so. Seeing him and Reggie together is just golden. It's so lovely."

New year bust up

Last year Josie revealed she'd had the worst New Year ever as she was forced to move out to a hotel with Reggie following an argument with Terry.

She said: "I'd never go back now. I need somewhere secure for me and Reg. I never wanted to be a single mother, obviously, but there are things you can't let go."

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.