Josie Gibson makes sad confession about her friendship with Alison Hammond: ’Never seen anything like it’

Josie Gibson has opened up about her friendship with fellow presenter Alison Hammond.

The TV personality and former Big Brother contestant, 38, has been friends with Alison since 2013.

The pair have even spent Christmases together and gone on holidays away.

However, Josie Gibson made a sad confession about their friendship and insisted, she’s ’never seen anything like it’

Friendship with Alison Hammond

Speaking to Now Magazine, This Morning host Josie said: “She won’t mind me saying this – but men fall at her feet. I’ve never seen anything like it. Men swoom over her – I don’t ever get a look-in.

“This one time, there were at least eight cars that pulled over to get her photo or autograph and they didn’t say anything to me.

“But Ali and I have been friends since 2013. We’ve been going on holiday together for years.”

When asked what makes her and Alison good friends outside of work, Josie added: “Alison is very magnetic.

“She’s very honest and she would give anyone her last pound. When you’re really having a down day or are really stressed out to the max, you ring her and she’ll make you feel like a million dollars.

“She’s got this way about her – you just want to be around her. I hate that I’ve got to share her with everybody!”

This Morning return

It follows Josie confirming she’ll be making a return to This Morning hosting duties during the half-term break.

She said: “Well since my last hosting stint over Christmas and New Year, everything has been so great. It’s all just been perfect!”

“I had probably one of the best Christmases too with Alison [Hammond]… although it was a bit stressful at times because I was doing the cooking this year for ten people.

“Ali was very proud, she couldn’t believe I pulled it off! Ali got me the most amazing big hamper too… I kept thinking whoever gave me this must really like me!

“And now, I’m back on This Morning for half term with Derm and I’m completely honoured. Whenever I’m sitting there hosting the show, I often look around and think ‘how the hell did this happen to me?’. I’ve had so many different hosting partners and I just love Dermot!

“Derm and Andi [Peters] are who I grew up watching and my mum reminded me recently that I used to demand a taxi home after school so I would make it in time for Andi on the telly! So it’s just mad that I’m now sitting beside them myself on the telly. I still can’t quite believe it.”

Josie Gibson’s new man?

Josie’s This Morning return comes a couple of weeks after she had told her fans that she was still single.

Rumours had circulated that Josie was dating her colleague, cameraman Sam Morter, after they were pictured holding hands at the Eiffel Tower in photos posted on the presenter’s Instagram.

“He’s my cameraman, I am still single, I am like Sam Morter’s auntie. I’m like a very proud auntie,” she told followers in a video posted that day.

“We’re all very close, but not that close, alright?” she added.

