Josie Gibson has left her Instagram fans stunned following an incredible tranformation.

The former Big Brother winner, 37, took to social media earlier today (March 11) to post a glamorous selfie of herself.

And fans clearly approved of Josie‘s stunning look!

Josie Gibson shows off transformation on Instagram

Josie proudly showed off her hair and makeup after enlisting the help of a Bristol-based glam squad.

The star’s makeup artist used a range of various products to enhance Josie’s natural beauty, including subtle lashes and pink lipgloss.

Meanwhile, Josie’s hair was perfectly styled into a bouncy blow dry.

Alongside the selfie, the presenter revealed that she was set to appear on BBC’s Would I Lie to You.

She captioned the post: “Big THANK YOU to @bangingblowdry & @cfalbs for getting me all done up for @wilty.bbc.

“I’ve never laughed so hard in all my life!!! Host’s are the cream of the crop!”

Josie Gibson wowed her Instagram followers with a stunning makeover (Credit: ITV)

The post was soon inundated with plenty of gushing comments from fans.

One wrote: “Absolutely gorgeous Josie – drop dead gorgeous.”

Another said: “Look absolutely beautiful Josie.”

Drop dead gorgeous!

A third added: “Wow beautiful darling.”

In addition, a fourth shared: “You look stunning Josie!!”

A fifth declared: “Think this is your best look yet.”

Fans branded Josie as ‘beautiful’ on her post (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Josie opens up on parenting son Reggie

Meanwhile, Josie recently opened up on parenting her three-year-old son Reggie.

The star, who co-parents her son with ex-boyfriend Terry, admitted to turning to homeopathy to help tackle his “horrendous meltdowns”.

Speaking to New Magazine, she shared: “He was really naughty and the last couple of weeks he has been really good! It’s really tricky as he’s gone through the ‘three-nager’ stage [and] the meltdowns are horrendous.

“I took him to a homeopath – I always go down the natural route. We got some drops for him and he’s been brilliant ever since. He’s a really loving little boy, he’s more loving than me.”

Josie added: “I thought it would be the other way around. There’s nothing more special than the love between a woman and her son.”

According to the NHS website, homeopathy is a treatment based on the use of highly diluted substances, which practitioners claim can cause the body to heal itself.

