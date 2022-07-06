Josie Gibson shows off glamorous new look on Instagram as she undergoes transformation

Josie Gibson has showed off a glamorous new look on Instagram.

The This Morning star decided to spruce up her image for summer and headed to the hairdresser to get started.

Rocking up to her appointment on Tuesday (July 5), Josie showed off her hair before getting some glam extensions.

Josie Gibson showed off her new hair on Instagram Stories (Credit: Instagram)

Josie Gibson glams up on Instagram

She then took to Instagram again, this time to show off the gorgeous finished result.

Josie added some extra inches to her hair with some luxurious extensions that helped give her locks a new lease of life.

TV favourite Josie is known for her roles on the daytime shows including This Morning and Loose Women.

She has hosted This Morning a couple of times too, including with regular presenter Phillip Schofield.

Earlier this year, Josie explained that viewers at home often see “presenter Phil” rather than “the Phil”.

Speaking to The Sun, Josie said: “We often see presenter Phil’ and sometimes I wish people would see more of ‘the Phil’ because he’s bloody hilarious!

Josie Gibson showed off her hair before extensions (Credit: Instagram Stories)

“He’s also very gentle and he’s really caring. When I had an ear infection, he was always checking up on me asking if I was alright – he’s just lovely.”

Josie has become a semi-regular presenter on This Morning following great feedback from viewers.

She’s hosted the show with Phil a number of times, as well as Vernon Kay.

After one stint, she took to Instagram to apologise for any mistakes she may have made.

She said on Instagram: “What a surreal week it’s been!!!! Three days of presenting one of the biggest daytime TV shows of all time [This Morning].

“I’ve got to give it up for this hero [Phillip] you have been my rock this week. Sorry for all the slip-ups, you and [Holly Willoughby] and all the other presenters make it look effortlessly easy!”

