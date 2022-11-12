Josie Gibson makes heartbreaking confession about her love life amid ‘confidence’ battle

This Morning host Josie Gibson has revealed that she does not feel confident enough to go on dating apps despite her recent weight loss.

Josie also explained that at the moment, she is single and focusing on being a great mum to her four-year-old son Reggie.

The presenter admitted that she is enjoying being single (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Josie says no to dating apps

Josie told The Sun that she doesn’t like using dating apps as she doesn’t have the confidence to use them.

The former Big Brother contestant said: “I couldn’t do that dating apps because I haven’t got the minerals, I could not go and meet them, I’d be too scared.

“I just wouldn’t have the confidence to go and meet them if I didn’t know them, and I like to know people who know people.”

The star also revealed that she is quite enjoying her single life right now and that she doesn’t want a man to come between her and her son.

Josie believes that motherhood has made her a “strong woman” and that she would do anything for her son.

She revealed that she doesn’t go looking for love or flirt with people, instead she “has a laugh” and lets it go from there.

Josie confessed that she was more body confident after giving birth to her son (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Josie’s weight loss

In the interview, Josie also spoke about her recent weight loss and how she felt more confident in her body after having her son.

The presenter slimmed down from a size 20 to a size 14.

Read more: Is Josie your favourite TV presenter? Vote for her in our Entertainment Daily Awards 2022!

She said: “I was instantly more body confident because your body has done something so spectacular, you can’t do anything but love it.”

Josie also admitted that she’s not a big fan of fad diets and prefers to ‘strike the right balance’ in her life.

When asked about the pressure of looking good on telly, Josie revealed that she doesn’t feel that much pressure about it due to the target audience of This Morning not really caring.

Josie came under fire on This Morning

Recently Josie came under fire from viewers for her segment on This Morning where she presented a competition for viewers from Cyprus.

The competition allowed viewers to have a shot at winning half a million pounds.

This Morning viewers wondered why the presenter had to fly to Cyprus only for a short link to camera segment.

One person said: “Nothing against Josie but why did she have to be sent to Cyprus to pimp the competition? #ThisMorning.”

Another stated: “Why have they deemed it necessary to send Josie Gibson all the way to Paphos to promote the stupid competition at ridiculous expense?” adding several eye roll emojis.

Read more: This Morning viewers in hysterics over ‘hungover’ Josie Gibson’s behaviour today

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.