Giddy Josie Gibson confirms romance with new boyfriend and reveals ‘I’ve said I love you!’

This Morning host Josie Gibson has revealed she’s got a boyfriend – and she’s already said the “L” word.

The blonde TV presenter set tongues wagging at the start of the year when she was pictured holding hands with cameraman Sam Morter in Paris. Josie’s pal Alison Hammond even commented that they were a “beautiful couple”.

However, Josie laughed off the post, claiming it was nothing more than an elaborate prank.

But in tonight’s Shopping With Keith Lemon (August 9), Josie confirms that she is in love – and, according to The Sun, it appears the object of her affection is none other than Sam.

Josie Gibson has revealed she has a secret boyfriend – and she’s already said the “L” word (Credit: YouTube)

Josie Gibson confirms romance with boyfriend

On tonight’s show, Josie reveals: “There is someone in my life at the moment but it’s early stages. It’s that bit where you’ve got the flutters, can’t-wait-to see-them vibes – you get a little bit nervous.”

She then adds: “I’ve said I love you. It’s best to just get it out of the way, I don’t like playing games.”

In the clip seen by the publication, Josie doesn’t appear to name her new beau. However, the paper seems to suggest it’s Sam. ED! has contacted Josie’s reps for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

Unlucky in love

Josie, who is single mum to adorable son Reggie, four, readily admits she has been a little unlucky in love. She had an on/off relationship with Reggie’s dad Terry, with the pair breaking up when the tot was just four months old.

She found fame in the Big Brother house, where she struck up an ill-fated romance with fellow housemate John James Parton.

I’ve said I love you. It’s best to just get it out of the way, I don’t like playing games.

On tonight’s show, she adds: “I never ever get chatted up. Do you know what?I hated it when they started banning wolf-whistling. I used to love getting wolf- whistled at.”

Looks like that has all changed for the This Morning favourite. Congrats, Josie!

Read more: Josie Gibson’s ‘secret pact’ with Holly Willoughby following Schofield scandal

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.