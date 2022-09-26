Jorgie Porter has revealed the gender of her baby with fiancé Oliver Piotrowski.

The happy couple said they’re “thrilled” as they announced they’re expecting a baby boy.

Jorgie, known for her role in Hollyoaks, is expected to give birth in December – just over a year since she revealed they suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, the couple said having a healthy baby was a “dream come true.”

The Theresa McQueen star said: “Ollie and I didn’t mind either way, of course. All we wanted was a baby.”

The happy couple are thrilled to be having a boy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jorgie’s fiancé Oliver opens up

Oliver, 33 also opened up about how they were relieved to find out they were having a healthy baby boy after the couple experienced multiple heartbreaking miscarriages in the past.

The property developer said: “We’d been through so much to reach this point and had learnt to take nothing for granted.”

Jorgie says having a healthy baby is a ‘dream come true’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jorgie Porter reveals she miscarried quads

Last November, Jorgie announced she had suffered a devastating miscarriage earlier in the year.

She said she was carrying quads and she tragically lost all four babies.

Jorgie opened up about suffering a miscarriage (Credit: ITV)

When did Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter fall pregnant?

Jorgie was stunned to discover she was pregnant last year.

She was even more surprised when she found out she had conceived quadruplets. The chances of falling pregnant naturally with four babies are incredibly rare – 700,000 to one.

In an interview with The Sun’s Fabulous magazine, Jorgie revealed she was initially excited, but then fear crept in as she began having regular scans.

“It was so stressful. I wanted to believe everything was going to be okay, but I was scared because I knew the risks,” she said.

“At every scan, we’d have the same worry – do they have heartbeats? I was going through so many emotions.”

Jorgie opened up about suffering a miscarriage with quads (Credit: ITV)

Letting nature decide

Jorgie was offered a foetal reduction operation to terminate one or more of the pregnancies to give the others a better chance at survival.

However, the actress, whose mum is a twin, said she couldn’t bear the thought of doing that and decided to “leave it to nature”.

Sadly, in August last year, she had a scan at 14 weeks and discovered there was no sign of life and all four babies had died in a missed miscarriage.

Jorgie’s heartbreak

Jorgie said: “It didn’t make sense.

“I’d not had any sign that things weren’t okay. No pain or bleeding, I was getting bigger, my boobs were growing, I had so much hair on my body and I still felt pregnant.”

“When the consultant performed the scan then said: ‘You’ve miscarried,’ I was in total shock.”

