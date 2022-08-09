Jordan Banjo announces huge wedding news as he gushes over partner

Jordan Banjo is reportedly set to get married to his fiancée this weekend in a wedding.

Jordan shared a sweet video on his Instagram stories yesterday (August 8), gushing about his bride-to-be.

The pair are excited about the impending nuptials it seems (Credit: @jordbanjo on Instagram)

Jordan Banjo wedding

The story read: “Marrying this bird on Sunday. The old ball and chain.

“Til death (or divorce) do us part.”

The couple are getting the last of the wedding decor sorted (Credit: Instagram)

Jordan also reposted a sweet snap of him and one of his children going to ‘grab some wedding bits’, originally posted by his fiancée.

The post read: “And a quick trip to lakeside with Daddy to grab some wedding bits!”

When did Jordan Banjo get engaged?

The couple announced their engagement in January 2020 after first getting together in 2015.

After two-and-a-half years of engagement and two children, they are finally tying the knot this Sunday.

Jordan and Naomi share children Cassius, four, and Mayowa (or Mimi), three.

Last week (August 4), while hosting Breakfast with Jordan and Perri on KISSFM, Jordan discovered that he was heading to Ibiza for his Stag-do.

The Diversity dancer hosted his breakfast show live from Ibiza on Sunday (August 7), but that didn’t stop him from having the time to have some fun.

Yesterday, Jordan uploaded a picture of himself and Perry Kiely in which he was wearing a wedding dress and headphones.

The post was captioned: “Have you ever done a live @kissfmuk radio show from @obeachibza in Ibiza wearing a full wedding dress? I have.”

Naomi jetted off to Vegas a few weeks earlier (20 July) with her friends for her hen-do.

