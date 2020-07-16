Jools Oliver reveals she suffered a miscarriage during lockdown

Jamie Oliver's wife, Jools Oliver, has shared some awful news.

The mum-of-five, 45, says she suffered a miscarriage during lockdown.

Speaking on the Made by Mammas podcast, host Zoe Hardman remarked that Jools wanted a sixth child by her 47th birthday.

Jools replied: "I really do, I really do but I've just had three miscarriages since then and I'm thinking… and a recent one three weeks ago and I'm thinking: 'No,' I dunno. I do want to, but I've got to mentally check that it's a good idea to do.

Jools Oliver with son River in 2017

"And also physically because I am 45 as I always say, nearly 46. So it's a little bit dodgy."

She continued that despite her concerns, she would love another child.

However, husband Jamie, 45, may need some more convincing.

She explained: "Jamie is still up for it, kind of… not really. I haven't got long, maybe another year and then I really will just shut that chapter off because I am very happy and I am pretty full up at the moment as it is.

"But just that little baby, it's a terrible thing to keep wanting something and you can't help it."

Jools with River on Jamie Oliver's YouTube channel

Earlier this year Jools shared on social media that she has suffered a total of five miscarriages.

Elsewhere in the podcast interview she said her doctor had asked her how she was coping.

She said: "I went to see the doctor the other day and he said, 'How are you mentally?' and I thought about it and I went: 'Well, this is the fifth one now,' I had two before River, and they've been early ones, the last two have been at 6 ½ weeks.

"So I just feel... I'm really good at going 'Right, I'm pregnant but it won't work so I'm just going to carry on,' whilst everyone gets really into it and I have really learnt to not because I'm kind of not very positive about it."

Jools and Jamie share Poppy, 18, Daisy, 17, Petal, 11, Buddy, nine, and River, three together.

She says she is aware why some people may feel this is enough children - and that her family worry for her health.

Jools continued: "They think 'You've got five, you've got healthy children, just be grateful.'

"I understand because my life is more important so I sometimes may not tell the sisters because I don't want to hurt their feelings, I'd rather just not say because they'll be worried about me specially during lockdown..."

*For support, contact the Miscarriage Association, miscarriageassociation.org.uk, or Sands, sands.org.uk

