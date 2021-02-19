Jools Holland is an icon of British TV but what about his personal life – is he married with kids?

How did he first become well-known and just how rich is he?

Find out all about Jools and his fabulous life below…

How rich is Jools Holland?

Jools is estimated to be worth around £3.7 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

Jools is an abbreviation of his first name, Julian.

The star’s full name is Julian Miles Holland.

Jools Holland performing at Hampton Court Festival (Credit: SplashNews)

How old is Jools?

Jools was born on January 24, 1958. As of February 2021, this makes him 63.

How did Jools Holland become so famous?

Before Jools found success on the radio and television he was a famous musician.

He was one of the original members of the band Squeeze, playing the keyboards.

Squeeze were a massive band in the 1970s and their hits included the likes of Cool For Cats, Labelled with Love and Tempted.

What’s more, he later found success as a solo artist.

Kylie Minogue and Jools Holland performing (Credit: SplashNews)

He released Boogie Woogie in 1978 and then several additional albums and singles.

Since 1992, he has become synonymous with BBC Two.

As here he hosts the hugely popular music show – Later… with Jools Holland.

This late night series celebrates up and coming musicians and artists as well as iconic music stars.

In addition, he’s hosted various radio shows and series on BBC Radio 2.

What other telly shows has Jools presented?

In addition to his weekly BBC show, he also has his annual Hootenanny music concert on New Year’s Eve.

While he’s has hosted many other series as well.

Past shows include The Tube with the late Paula Yates, Jools Holland’s Happening, Jools’ History of the Piano and Jools Holland – London Calling.

He’s a world-renowned pianist (Credit: SplashNews)

When is he on the TV next?

Later… with Jools Holland is back tonight and will continue each Friday at 10pm on BBC Two.

This week’s guests include Arlo Parks and Kings of Leon.

Does he have a podcast?

Jools has a podcast with Jim Moir (Vic Reeves) called Jools and Jim’s Joyride.

Here they invite a celebrity guest to join them each week to discuss their shared love of cars, road trips, the music industry and travel.

To date guests include Sally Phillips and Bob Mortimer.

Jools with his wife Christabel (Credit: SplashNews)

Is Jools married? And does he have any kids?

Jools married his longterm girlfriend Christabel McEwen in 2005.

She is the daughter of artist and musician Rory McEwen.

According to Jools official website, he is the proud father of four children.

This includes Mabel, Rosie and George. And his stepson, Frederick Lambton, Viscount Lamton.

While speaking to The Guardian he said that all of his children musically gifted.

Jools explained: “All my children are musical. My daughter Rosie does backing vocals for my band and my other two children, Mabel and George, like playing music, although not professionally.”

