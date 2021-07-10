Tributes have poured in following the death of Jono Coleman at the age of just 65.

The TV and radio star famously presented Russ ‘N’ Jono on Virgin Radio with pal Russell Williams.

The Australian-born presenter also worked for the BBC and Heart FM and won ITV’s Celebrity Fit Club in 2005.

His devastated wife Margot revealed the sad news. They couple shared two children.

The death of Jono Coleman has been announced today (Credit: Splash News)

Jono Coleman death: What happened to the DJ?

The DJ had been battling prostate cancer for five years.

He initially kept his illness a secret, but decided to share his diagnosis to raise awareness of the disease.

Jono last posted on Instagram nine weeks ago, back in May.

In the picture he is seen giving a double thumbs up. He captioned the shot: “Go for it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jono Coleman (@jonocolemanofficial)

What has Jono’s wife said about his death?

In a statement, Margot said: “Jono and I have been soulmates for close to 40 years.

“We have been fortunate to have lived a rich and wonderful life and I have been lucky enough to watch up-close someone with enormous talent and the special gift to make people laugh.

“I will miss him beyond words and with the support of our gorgeous children, Oscar and Emily, and their partners, we will continue to live in the manner that he wanted.”

She then revealed one of Jono’s dying wishes.

Margot said: “When I asked Jono recently how he wanted to be remembered, he said: ‘For doing a good deed every day.’ Such was the generosity and caring nature of the love of my life.

“We will find the time to bring together all those close to him to celebrate his life when circumstances permit.”

Jono won Celebrity Fit Club back in 2005 (Credit: Splash News)

How have fans taken the tragic news?

Jono’s last Instagram post has been flooded with tributes.

One said: “Fly high Jono, thank you for the laughs.”

A second added: “Jono, you bought so much laughter and happiness to so many. Lovely man, may you rest now.”

Sexy DJs. The 2 2 Johns. Vidler. and. JC. x. at. FM99.3. monday s. and stations. around. Sydney. pic.twitter.com/J1YtnVC0nc — Jonathan Coleman (@jonocoleman) June 3, 2021

Jono shared his last picture to Twitter back in early June.

In the picture he is seen at work at a radio station in Sydney, Australia.

He is seen beaming widely.

