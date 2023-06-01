Jonnie Irwin back in hospital as he shares health update amid terminal cancer diagnosis

Jonnie Irwin issued a health update amid his terminal cancer diagnosis yesterday (Wednesday, May 31).

The 49-year-old, who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, took to Instagram to share the update with his fans.

Jonnie issued an update on his cancer battle (Credit: ITV)

Jonnie Irwin issues health update

Yesterday saw Jonnie take to Instagram to share a health update with his fans and followers.

A Place in the Sun star Jonnie was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2020. He went public with his diagnosis in November 2022. He has since documented his ongoing battle.

In a post for his 165k followers to see, Jonnie revealed that he is back in hospital. He posted a snap of the A Place in the Sun live event poster, which is taking place in London on Saturday (June 3).

“In hospital this week monitoring a changeover in my pain management regime,” he wrote. “Fingers crossed I’ll be out in time to make an appearance on Sunday for this weekend’s @aplaceinthesunofficial LIVE event at @olympialondon in Kensington,” he then said.

“It’s packed with presenters from Friday including @jasmineharman @benhillmantv @laurahamiltontv @benhillmantv .Tickets info in bio and below; Hope to see you there…x.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonnie Irwin (@jonnieirwintv)

Fans react to Jonnie Irwin health update

The star’s fans and followers took to the comment section to show their support.

“Really hope to catch up with you this week Jonnie! Lots of love,” his co-star, Jasmine Harman, commented.

“Sending best wishes Jonny! You’re my favourite on A Place in the Sun and on Escape!” another follower wrote. “Sending love from Australia. Always my favourite. Hope this pain management goes well this week,” a third said.

“Hugs to you Jonnie. Keep the strength and the fight,” another wrote. “Really hope they manage to get your pain medication right for you. Big hug and lots of love,” a fifth commented.

Jonnie spoke on a podcast (Credit: BBC)

Jonnie makes heartbreaking confessions about his cancer battle

Recently, the 49-year-old made some heartbreaking confessions about his cancer battle during a podcast appearance.

During a chat on the OneChat podcast, Jonnie spoke about how he told his wife about his diagnosis. He also revealed why he kept his diagnosis private initially.

Speaking about telling his wife about his diagnosis, he said: “That was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. How do you tell the woman, who only two months before has had twins, that you’re not going to be there anymore?

“I can remember it like it was yesterday. I’ve got no memory since my whole brain therapy, but that bloody memory stays in my head and it is brutal. All I can remember is hugging her and saying sorry,” he then said.

