In Jonnie Irwin news, the presenter made a heartbreaking confession today about what he’s going to leave his kids when he dies.

The 49-year-old A Place in the Sun star was diagnosed with lung cancer back in 2020.

Jonnie Irwin news: Star makes heartbreaking confession

A Place in the Sun star Jonnie, who has terminal cancer, has revealed his heartbreaking plans to ensure he can still speak to his family after he passes away.

Jonnie revealed that he plans to record video messages so he can still speak to his wife and three kids after he dies.

Jonnie presented a segment about digital legacy on Morning Live today (Friday, February 3) in which he revealed his plans.

During the segment, Jonnie met a woman who is battling stage 4 bowel cancer who records a video clip per day for her loved ones to watch once she passes away.

Jonnie then revealed that he plans to do the same.

Jonnie’s heartbreaking confession

The star spoke about his plan with viewers.

“It’s amazing to think I too could speak to my wife and children after I pass away,” he said.

“My diagnosis has taken a lot from me but it has given me the ability to prepare,” the A Place in the Sun star then continued.

“The only way to make sure your digital legacy is as you like it is to take control now,” he then told viewers.

“And I’m going to take every opportunity to do that for the people I love.”

Jonnie Irwin news: Star talks ‘digital legacy’ plan for family

Reflecting on his actions so far, he confessed he hasn’t given much thought to his digital legacy in the past.

“I’ve got a lifetime of memories and while over the years many have been stored online and whilst I’ve been getting my affairs in order since my diagnosis two and a half years ago, I’ve not given much thought to my digital legacy.”

He then added: “I’ve posted thousands of pictures and digital images online but when I pass on I’ve got no idea what will happen to those images.”

Back in the Morning Live studio, host Rav Wilding said: “I’ve got goosebumps. Such a powerful film from Jonnie. I think that film is a real reminder about all the practical things you can do.”

Kimberley Walsh then added: “It’s heartbreaking. I do think creating special memories with your loved you can be as simple as sitting down for a Sunday roast.”

