Jonnie Irwin fans stunned by his appearance in new family pictures as they enjoy break away amid his terminal illness

In latest Jonnie Irwin news, fans have been stunned by his appearance in new family pictures shared on Instagram.

On Sunday (August 20) evening, dad-of-three Jonnie shared with followers how he has recently enjoyed a break away.

Jonnie’s pictures were tagged as being at Southcrest Manor Hotel in Redditch, Worcestershire. They showed several of his nearest and dearest spending time together, eating and making the most of the fine weather.

The terminally ill TV presenter, 49, captioned his holiday snaps: “The best weather, best fun and the very best people for a few days away.”

Jonnie Irwin has spent a few days away with ‘the very best people’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Jonnie Irwin news

In November 2022, Jonnie confirmed cancer had spread to his brain. He also revealed last year he had been told in 2020 he had six months to live when first diagnosed with lung cancer.

He has since shared the heartbreaking challenges he has faced and continue to face with his illness. These have included the distressing moment he told his wife Jess about his condition.

An emotional Jonnie recalled: “That’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. How do you tell a woman who only two months before has had twins… how do you tell her you’re not going to be around any more?”

But amid his health battle, social media followers have offered constant encouragement and support to Jonnie online. And that love was also extended on Jonnie’s recent post, with well wishers telling him he’s “looking good”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonnie Irwin (@jonnieirwintv)

How followers reacted to Jonnie Irwin Instagram images

Within hours, over 20,000 Likes had been left on A Place in the Sun star Jonnie’s collection of pictures.

“You’re looking better Jonnie,” one fan told him in the comments section.

To which somebody else replied: “Totally agree.”

Others also mentioned Jonnie’s appearance as they enthused about his time away.

“Jonnie you are looking good. Lovely family time. Enjoy,” wrote a third person.

Another fan said: “Wishing you all the best! You are looking good!”

You look great, keep doing what you are doing.

“You look great, keep doing what you are doing,” concurred another.

And someone else added: “So lovely to see the sparkle in your eyes.”

Jonnie Irwin is living with cancer (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Memories for all your family’

Many of the other comments left included compliments about Jonnie spending time with his loved ones.

“Absolutely gorgeous pictures and memories for all your family,” remarked one supporter.

“Wonderful photos of a lovely family making special memories,” said another. “Your kids are brilliant. Full of fun. Enjoy every moment. Best wishes to you all.”

Meanwhile, fellow Escape to the Country host Nicki Chapman also contributed, acknowledging Jonnie’s touching post with five red heart emojis.

Read more: Jonnie Irwin supported by TV couple through terminal cancer journey: ‘We can’t imagine life without him’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.