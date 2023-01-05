The latest upload by Jonnie Irwin has seen the A Place in the Sun presenter share pictures from his New Year getaway.

Jonnie revealed his terminal cancer diagnosis late last year, with friends and fans rallying round.

After being quiet on social media over the festive period, Jonnie finally shared an update with his fans last night (January 4).

And he revealed that he’s been enjoying a New Year break with his young family and his friends.

Jonnie Irwin latest: New Year break pictures revealed

The TV presenter shared a handful of lovely family photos to Instagram last night.

He captioned the post: “After NY with family tacked on a couple of days and ventured deeper south. Splendid!”

The pictures show Jonnie’s three kids with wife Jessica – Rex, three, and twins Rafa and Cormac, two – jumping all over three older children.

They also show the family at some stables petting the horses.

Jonnie is seen in one of the pictures with his son Rex on his lap eating a bag of crisps.

The presenter is also seen catching up with two male friends in the snaps.

Jonnie ‘making memories’ with his young family

It’s clear the break allowed A Place in the Sun presenter Jonnie and the gang to make a lot of memories, and that’s just what his followers said when he uploaded the pictures to Instagram.

One commented: “Lovely memories.”

“Happy photos and memories made! Love to you and family,” said another.

“Memories,” said another, adding the love heart eyes emoji.

“Sweet memories,” another added.

“Lovely photos Jonnie. Making memories,” another said.

Jonnie Irwin latest: Terminal cancer diagnosis

Jonnie, also known for his role on BBC’s Escape to the Country, had chosen to keep his diagnosis private until last year.

Then he revealed that he had lung cancer and revealed that it had spread to his brain.

