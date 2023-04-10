Jonnie Irwin jokes about his ‘walk of shame’ as he updates fans: ‘Crazed and panicked chemo boy’

Jonnie Irwin has given fans an update amid his terminal cancer battle. The 49-year-old was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2020. However, the cancer has since spread to his brain.

Taking to his Instagram page, Jonnie revealed that he had to rush to get his train to Newcastle.

His caption read: “Must’ve looked a right state – crazed and panicked Chemo boy dragging a wheeled case with a strange transparent shoulder bag falling down his arm and a hot cross bun hanging from the side of his mouth attempting to run for the departing train.

‘Thankfully the kind guardsman held the door at the far end. My penance was that my seat was at the opposite end so I had to walk past all the passengers who had viewed this spectacle #walkofshame #relief.”

Many of Jonnie’s followers were glad that he made it onto the train. One person wrote: “No walk of shame at all fella. Just glad the guard realised and waited for you. Best of everything.”

A second said: “To be fair, I’d call that a ‘power flex’ not a ‘walk of shame’.” Furthermore, another added: “Jonnie, at least you got on it. Imagine if you had to wait for the next one. What ever you do, we are all behind you with love for you and your family. Keep going Jonnie.”

And a fourth user said: “I would have given you a standing ovation. You’re inspirational. No giving up in you Jonny Irwin.”

Jonnie speaks on cancer

Last month, Jonnie opened up about his health to The Sun. “I’m weak now, fragile and my memory is terrible… but I’m still here,” he said. “I tried to play football with Rex the other day and was in goal and I couldn’t get near the ball. It was so frustrating.”

He added: “I’m very sporty and suddenly it’s just like… it was as if it was the first time I’d attempted football. I felt like a granddad. And that broke me a bit.”

Jonnie shares son Rex, three and twins Rafa and Cormac, two, with his wife Jessica.

