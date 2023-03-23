Jonnie Irwin has left Instagram fans gushing after he shared an adorable video with his sons, amid his terminal cancer battle.

The former A Place In The Sun star was given just six months to live when he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020.

The cancer then spread to his brain, and he publicly shared his diagnosis last year.

Since then, he has been keeping his followers updated on his journey as he continues to make memories with his family.

And on Wednesday (March 22) Jonnie left his loyal legion of fans gushing after he uploaded a sweet video with his sons.

Jonnie was a regular on Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun (Credit: Channel 4)

Jonnie Irwin on Instagram

Taking to his Instagram, Jonnie shared a heartwarming clip of his son Rex, three, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.

In the video, the family can be seen messing around while dressed up as superheroes at their home.

Jonnie’s eldest son was kitted out with a Cat Boy costume from Disney’s PJ Masks.

While the twins wore a Hulk and Chase from Paw Patrol costume, and Jonnie even joined in on the fun too – donning a mask for himself.

Captioning the post, Jonnie wrote: “3 superhereos under one roof. Im not sure I’ll make the grade!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonnie Irwin (@jonnieirwintv)

Jonnie Irwin latest

It didn’t take long for Jonnie’s fans to flood the comments section with support, with one writing: “You are the biggest hero.”

Echoing their thoughts, someone else added: “We love you Jonnie.”

“Oh how fabulous, boys will be boys,” said a third smitten fan.

Jonnie’s A Place In The Sun co-star Jasmine Harman also commented: “Omg this is hilarious Jonnie. Love them! I’ll lend you my Owlette mask next time.”

Jonnie revealed his cancer diagnosis last year (Credit: BBC)

Jonnie Irwin’s heartbreaking confession

Jonnie’s sweet post comes after he made a heartbreaking confession last week about his children.

Speaking to The Sun, the dad-of-three spoke about how attempting to play football with his four-year-old son “broke” him.

“I tried to play football with Rex the other day and was in goal and I couldn’t get near the ball. It was so frustrating,” he said.

“I’m very sporty and suddenly it’s just like…it was as if it was the first time I’d attempted football. I felt like a granddad. And that broke me a bit.”

I tried to play football with Rex the other day and was in goal and I couldn’t get near the ball.

Jonnie lives with his wife Jessica, 40, and their three children.

During the interview, Jessica recalled the moment Jonnie told her about his terminal diagnosis, revealing that “he couldn’t stop apologising”.

“He kept saying ‘sorry’ over and over and I just kept telling him it wasn’t his fault,'” she added.

Read more: Jonnie Irwin’s ‘terrified’ wife makes heartbreaking confession as she admits ‘anger’ over his terminal cancer

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.