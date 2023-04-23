Jonnie Irwin hits out on Instagram as he reveals he ‘pulled myself out my sickbed for this’

Jonnie Irwin has hit out on Instagram, after revealing he was pulled out of his “sickbed”, and why he’s not happy about it.

The A Place In the Sun star was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020. Last year, it was revealed that it had spread to his brain and is now terminal.

But Jonnie made a special effort to travel to watch Spurs take on Newcastle away today (April 23). However, he was left disappointed, as his team were already five goals down at half-time at St James’ Park. Posting a photo of the pitch, Jonnie wrote: “Pulled myself out my sickbed for this. It’s embarrassing!”

The presenter’s followers couldn’t agree more. One wrote: “Hope they include some binoculars, although Spurs fans probably prefer a blindfold!”

Another commented: “Fans that made their way to Newcastle should get refunds from Spurs – it’s very disappointing.”

A third joined in: “Great effort on your part, but we all deserve better than this.”

Jonnie shares summer plans

Meanwhile, Jonnie recently shared his summer plans. The star hopes to make some lovely memories with wife Jessica and their three children – Rex, Rafa and Cormac.

The family are hoping to attend a music festival together, with Jonnie sharing a sweet post on Instagram. The star wrote: “Went to this last year and had a great time. Praying for good weather – Rex is probably just praying for more sugar!”

He shared a series of pictures of his son Rex enjoying candy floss and ice cream at the festival last year. He also shared a picture of the pair camping last summer. The Lindisfarne Festival takes place every year in Northumberland. This year’s event is on from August 31 to September 3, with Primal Scream and Pendulum set to headline.

Jonnie Irwin health news

In his most recent health update, Jonnie told The Sun: “I’m weak now, fragile and my memory is terrible… but I’m still here. I tried to play football with Rex the other day and was in goal and I couldn’t get near the ball. It was so frustrating. I’m very sporty and suddenly it’s just like… it was as if it was the first time I’d attempted football. I felt like a granddad. And that broke me a bit.”

