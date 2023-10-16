Jonnie Irwin shares difficult health update after family day out: ‘Probably should’ve stayed inside’

Presenter Jonnie Irwin has revealed a difficult health update which came about following a family day out.

“Probably should’ve stayed inside,” Jonnie has said, as he opened up about the condition.

The presenter, 49, has been battling terminal lung cancer after being diagnosed back in 2020. In November last year, Jonnie went public with the heartbreaking news. He has continued to update his followers via his Instagram account.

Since his diagnosis, Jonnie has also been making the most of his time with his family – wife Jessica and their three sons – Rex, four, and twins Rafa and Cormac, two. However, the course of this quality time has had its own effect on his health – as he revealed today (Monday, October 16).

Jonnie Irwin shares health update online

Posting on his Instagram, the former A Place in the Sun presenter revealed the details of a health flare-up which followed a day out with the family. The picture showed Jonnie pumpkin picking at an allotment with his wife and young boys.

In the caption, Jonnie wrote: “Probs should’ve stayed inside with my chest infection but would’ve got too much FOMO missing out on visiting uncle @maccaholmes allotment. Sometimes I need a push and seeing the lads enjoy picking some apples, and pumpkins was superb. Unfortunately feeding @jessofjesmond obsession with Halloween is a downside!”

‘Precious memories for all’ – Fans reach out to Jonnie Irwin following health update

In the comments below the post, Jonnie’s followers shared their thoughts. Many agreed that Jonnie had built some precious memories with his family.

“Filling them with so many beautiful memories that nothing can ever take away,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Precious memories for all,” said another.

“I’ve never seen so many pumpkins growing and the look perfect. Glad you enjoyed your day,” a third fan remarked.

“Fantastic pictures. Take care Jonnie,” said another.

