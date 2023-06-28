Jonnie Irwin shares health update during red carpet event as fans stunned by his appearance

Jonnie Irwin shared a health update during his appearance at the TRIC Awards red carpet yesterday (June 27).

The presenter, 49, has been battling terminal cancer following his diagnosis of lung cancer in 2020. Speaking at his recent red carpet appearance, Jonnie revealed that the doctors didn’t expect him to make it to 2023.

The former A Place In The Sun presenter was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Jonnie Irwin health update

Jonnie told the Mirror: “Today is a good day. Yesterday I peeled myself out of bed and munched painkillers but so far so good today. I take every day as a gift and as it comes.”

The star also opened up about his love for Escape to the Country executives following his ‘axe’ from A Place In The Sun.

He said: “With a notable exception from one production company, as soon as they found out they put their arm around me and, insurance provided, they looked for work when I could.

“I also wanted to show that because you have cancer it doesn’t mean you are a different person. You can still work. Look at me now! I don’t think the doctors were expecting me to make 2023 but here I am and I’m available at work. And I’m especially available to parties!”

Jonnie said he was previously let go from A Place In The Sun’s production company, Free Form Productions. This was due to them reportedly being unable to have a suitable insurance cover.

Jonnie’s previous contract with A Place In The Sun wasn’t renewed (Credit: ITV)

Fan reaction

Taking to his Instagram on Tuesday, Jonnie shared a video with his Escape to the Country co-star Jules Hudson. In the video, the two can be seen joking around and embracing each other in a hug.

“When @thejuleshudson unbuttons the ‘2nd button’ he’s simply irresistible,” Jonnie wrote.

Taking to the comment section, many fans were pleased to see Jonnie in great spirits.

One person said: “You’re absolutely amazing! The courage you’ve shown your children is amazing, what an inspiration you are xx.”

A second said: “Lovely to see you smiling and making others smile too!! Bless you Jonnie.”

“Awwwww makes my heart melt…. just love these two… keep fighting Jonnie,” another added.

And a fourth commented: “You’re the best. What a fighter you are, Jonnie.”

