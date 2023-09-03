Jonnie Irwin congratulated by fans as he shares ‘incredible’ news

Former A Place in the Sun host Jonnie Irwin has shared some touching news with fans amid his illness.

Jonnie was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020 and initially told he had six months to live. Still fighting strong now, last year, he was told the cancer had spread to his brain but the star has stepped out at an event to update his fans on how he is doing.

Since his diagnosis, the star has been keeping busy with home renovations around treatment and sharing updates with fans.

The BBC Escape to the Country presenter has long said he is “living with cancer, not dying from it,” and stepping out for the First Time Buyer Magazine Awards at the weekend proved that.

Jonnie has spoken very openly about his battle with cancer (Credit: YouTube)

Jonnie Irwin news

On Saturday (August 1) he appeared at the awards that celebrate individuals and companies that “help aspirational buyers onto the housing ladder”.

He smiled on the red carpet as he was photographed standing next to his former Escape to the Country colleague Nicki Chapman.

The Jonnie Irwin Legacy Award, named after the star, was awarded to SO Resi Education at the event.

Jonnie shared the photo with Nicki and captioned the post: “Congratulations to all the winners at the @firsttimebuyermag Awards yesterday there was some very impressive winners and runners up.

“We also raised an incredible amount of money for our nominated charity @stoswaldsuk with a couple of super generous individual bids – you know who you are and thank you so much.

“Well done to Lynda Clarke and all of the team and props to the legend @nickichappers for another sterling job as ever.”

The St Oswald’s Hospice provide outstanding, specialist, expert care to adults & children with life-limiting conditions.

His supporters quickly commented on the post, showing him love and praise.

Fan reaction

One social media user said: “Jonnie you look amazing,” followed by several heart-eye emojis.

“Congratulations, very well deserved. Fantastic picture of you both and you are looking great Jonnie lad,” a second added.

A third chimed in: “You are both looking really great and congratulations on being the best presenters, I think anyway.”

Fans continued to add: “Jonnie you are looking great. Beautiful smile,” and “How many ways can you say ‘you look great’. You do look bloody great Jonnie, keep strong.”

Another said: “Congratulations to all, you look great Jonnie.”

Nicki herself commented: “A brilliant day & room full of incredible people helping first time buyers get on that property ladder! We all know how tough that can be – especially at the moment. Lovely to catch up, Jonnie – big hugs to all the fam too.”

Dad-of-three Jonnie recently shared some photos with his family on holiday, which received a similar outpour of love.

Despite his current appearance, he admitted to struggling, especially when playing with his children. He said: “I always thought, ‘I’m an older dad but I’ll be leading from the front,’ but I’m now at the back.”

