Jonnie Irwin fans stunned by his appearance as he undergoes treatment amid terminal cancer battle: ‘Perfect for me’

Jonnie Irwin had his fans rallying round after he shared an update amid his terminal cancer battle.

The 49-year-old presenter has been battling terminal lung cancer after being diagnosed back in 2020. In November last year, Jonnie went public with the heartbreaking news.

Since then, he has been keeping fans updated on how he is doing, along with his family: Jessica Holmes and their three sons – Rex, four, and twins Rafa and Cormac, two.

The former A Place in the Sun star has shared an update (Credit: Channel 4)

Jonnie Irwin shares update

Taking to his Instagram on Friday (October 6) Jonnie revealed that he’s now using a hyperbaric oxygen chamber. This is used to help the lungs gather more oxygen, which allows them to breathe easier.

Alongside snaps of him in the chamber, he wrote in the caption: “I can’t tell you how happy I am with the Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber lent to me by @o2worx.

No feelings of claustrophobia and it’s just big enough to get my favourite comfy chair in it!

“It’s great for people with my condition but also for recovery from injuries and general wellness. I’m not gonna preach but if you’re interested Google it – you’ll be surprised!”

Jonnie went on: “This chamber is perfect for me. No feelings of claustrophobia and it’s just big enough to get my favourite comfy chair in it! I actually look forward to each session knowing that it’s doing me good whilst being able to do a bit of work.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonnie Irwin (@jonnieirwintv)

Jonnie Irwin fans rally round

Fans were quick to send their support to former A Place in the Sun star Jonnie, who noticed that he appeared to be “looking better”. In the comments section, one follower said: “Oh brilliant Jonnie. You’re looking so well.”

Another agreed and gushed: “I’ve noticed a definite difference in you lately you actually look so well.” A third quipped: “I’ve noticed that you are looking good in recent posts Jonnie. Keep it up.”

Jonnie celebrates milestone with wife

It comes after Jonnie and his wife celebrated a major milestone in their relationship. The happy couple tied the knot back in 2016 and have gone on to welcome three children.

In an upload shared recently, Jonnie and Jessica can be seen at a dinner table celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary. The happy couple both smiled directly at the camera and appeared to be having champagne together.

“7 years married to this angel,” Jonnie wrote in his caption. “I use this term because the love she shows to others is beyond comparison.”

The TV favourite continued: “Last night was just us; chatting, planning and gossiping. So good. Amazing food and staff at @lovagejesmond made our evening perfect.”

Read more: Jonnie Irwin fans rally round as he shares fresh health update: ‘Been pretty unwell’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.