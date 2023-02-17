Jonnie Irwin looking serious on Good Morning Britain
Jonnie Irwin undergoes new treatment amid terminal cancer diagnosis as fans’ fear for new diet

Jonnie's new hope as cancer fight continues

A Place in The Sun star Jonnie Irwin has travelled to Newcastle for treatment following his terminal cancer diagnosis.

The TV star, 49, took to Instagram to share a photo of the Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy he’s receiving.

Originally used to help decompression sickness in scuba divers, the therapy involves being placed in a highly-pressurised tube and breathing pure oxygen.

Some believe this promotes healing and makes cancer cells easier to kill.

Jonnie Irwin smiling on Good Morning Britain
TV star Jonnie Irwin tries new oxygen treatment for cancer (Credit: YouTube / GMB)

Jonnie Irwin cancer

The star shared an image of the treatment to his Instagram Stories alongside the name of the treatment.

Jonnie has also been following a new diet since his lung cancer diagnosis in 2020.

In January, the Escape to the Country host said on Instagram: “Was a privilege to meet my mentor Jane McLelland today, author of How to Starve Cancer.

Jonnie Irwin shares photo of treatment on Instagram
Jonnie shared a photo of the therapy treatment (Credit: Instagram Stories)

“Her story is truly an inspiration and in my opinion a must read for anyone affected by cancer.

“It’s inspired me to change my lifestyle and importantly given me hope in an otherwise hopeless situation.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s [bleep] hard but I’m on board!”

Many fans have nothing but encouragement to share with the presenter. However some expressed concerns over his lifestyle changes.

Jonnie Irwin on GMB
Jonnie Irwin was first diagnosed back in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Jonnie: “I’m not starving myself”

He has since shared a number of pictures of the delicious meals he’s been eating and added: “For those who are worried that I’m starving myself, don’t worry. I’m not.

“I’m trying to starve a tumour by blocking its feeding pathways, by taking ‘off label’ drugs as well as a tailored diet – losing weight is defo not the aim!”

It’s inspired me to change my lifestyle.

To prove his point, Jonnie has been enjoying several trips to his favourite South Indian canteen in Newcastle and even bought his wife Jessica a Magnum ice cream for Valentines Day.

The couple share three sons together, Rex, three, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.

Alongside the ice cream shot, Jonnie joked: “Last minute Valentine’s gift for my wife. Oh yes romance is blooming here in the Toon. Maybe a Greggs for breakfast in bed would’ve been better?!”

Read more: Jonnie Irwin reveals heartbreaking plans for his family after he dies.

