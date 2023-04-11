Jonnie Irwin admits he’s ‘praying’ as he reveals summer plans with his family

Jonnie Irwin admitted he is “praying” as he revealed summer plans with his family amid his terminal cancer diagnosis.

The A Place In the Sun star was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020, but revealed it was terminal and had spread to his brain last year.

The presenter was flooded with support from fas as he shared his plans for the summer with his wife Jessica and their three children – Rex, Rafa and Cormac.

Jonnie Irwin has shared his plans for the summer (Credit: Youtube)

Jonnie Irwin shares summer music festival plans

Taking to Instagram, Jonnie Irwin shared his hopes for the summer ahead as he plans to attend a music festival.

Praying for good weather – Rex is probably just praying for more sugar!

The star wrote: “Went to this last year and had a great time. Praying for good weather – Rex is probably just praying for more sugar!”

He shared sweet pictures of his son Rex enjoying candy floss and ice cream at the Lindisfarne festival last year. Jonnie also shared a picture of the pair camping at the festival last summer.

The Lindisfarne Festival is an annual festival that takes place in Northumberland. This year’s festival takes place from August 31 to September 3, with bands Primal Scream and Pendulum as the headline acts.

Jonnie Irwin revealed his cancer spread to his brain late last year (Credit: YouTube)

Fans flood Jonnie with support

Plenty of fans shared their support for Jonnie as he looks forward to the summer ahead.

One fan wrote: “Have the most fabulous time come rain or shine. Make memories and spread a smile.” Another fan commented: “Have a great time with your beautiful family. Look after yourself Jonnie, you are amazing.” A third person said: “Go for it Jonnie, bet the boys will love it, have a great time.” A fourth fan added: “Wishing you plenty of sunshine and smiles.”

In his latest health update, Jonnie recently told The Sun: “I’m weak now, fragile and my memory is terrible… but I’m still here. I tried to play football with Rex the other day and was in goal and I couldn’t get near the ball. It was so frustrating. I’m very sporty and suddenly it’s just like… it was as if it was the first time I’d attempted football. I felt like a granddad. And that broke me a bit.”

