Jonnie Irwin fans rally round as he shares fresh health update: ‘Been pretty unwell’

Jonnie Irwin has issued a fresh health update amid his ongoing battle with cancer.

The star’s fans were quick to rally around him after he confessed to having been “pretty unwell” recently.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Sunday, September 10), A Place in the Sun star Jonnie issued a fresh health update.

The 49-year-old presenter has been battling terminal lung cancer after being diagnosed back in 2020.

In a post for his 214k followers to see, Jonnie uploaded three pictures. The first is a selfie of himself and his son, who is sitting on his shoulders at a funfair. The second is a video of his kids at the funfair. The third picture is of himself and his wife, Jessica.

“Been pretty unwell this past week but felt better this morning so headed off to watch some Monster trucks,” he captioned the post.

“Kids loved it, got soaked in the rain, quick change when we got home to go again at a Christening party. Full on Sunday.”

Fans rally around star after update

Fans of the star were quick to rally around him, with many taking to the comment section to share their well-wishes.

“You should be proud of yourself everything you are going through and you still put your family first. Total respect,” one fan commented.

“You look so well Jonnie, keep fighting,” another said. “Love this photo, Jonnie, you’re looking amazing. Keep doing whatever you doing, don’t wear yourself out,” a third wrote.

“Lovely photos of you all your certainly cramming in every minute …so sorry to hear of you feel not too good but your zest for living helps you to be were you are ……still with your lovely family. Stay strong Johnnie and keep that fighting spirit,” another said.

Jonnie Irwin concerns fans after worrying cancer update

Earlier this month, Jonnie Irwin worried fans after issuing an update on his cancer battle.

In a video on Instagram, Jonnie revealed that he was on his way to Newcastle. However, he also revealed that he hadn’t been feeling that great.

“I’ve not been feeling great these past couple of days,” he said.

“My brother-in-law Freddie is taking us to an architectural salvage fair at Ripon down in North Yorkshire. I’ll be posting some pictures of things that we like,” he then said.

Fans were quick to show their support. “Jonnie you are doing amazing but please keep resting,” one fan commented.

“Keep it going Jonnie lots of love,” another said.

