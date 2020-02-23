Jonathan Ross' daughter Honey opens up about dating as a plus-sized woman

Honey Ross, daughter of presenter Jonathan Ross, just made her modelling debut at London Fashion Week and now she's opening up about the dating scene as a plus-sized woman.

The 23-year-old is a body image activist and says she is proud of her body and hopes to help others feel as comfortable in their own skin.

Taking to her column with the Sunday Time Style magazine, she said that while she receives plenty of cheeky direct messages from male admirers - few have the confidence to approach her in real life.

And she blames this on the fact that she is "fat" - and the taboo that surrounds dating someone who is considered plus-sized.

Honey Ross walking this year's London Fashion Week runway (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

She wrote: "Strangers and mutuals alike are privately trying to get my attention.

"But note the word 'privately': most of these men who message and follow me would never publicly like or comment on my pictures.

"Their desire for fat bodies is their dirty secret, hidden in inboxes across the world."

In her column a few weeks prior, she described how she had struggled with body image issues so severely as a teen, that she suffered from body dysmorphia.

However, she added that she now regrets her past struggles and only wishes she could have always accepted herself as she is.

She explained: "I regret the time I wasted hating myself. I bought into the notion that my body was a work in progress, that all my problems would dissolve if I lost the couple of stone that kept my body from being societally acceptable."

She went on to add that she hopes to inspire others, and that her own mother, Jane Goldman, had even apologised to her.

The activist added: "I want to try to help others avoid making the same toxic journey that I did.

"Recently my mother said sorry for the way they had handled it when I confided how I felt about my body — and how she wished they'd had the tools to offer an alternative."

She boasts some 16,000 Instagram followers and regularly updates her fanbase with body positive images, encouraging others to free themselves of self-image woes.

What do you think of Honey's claims? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.