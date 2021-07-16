Johnny Vegas is thinking about ditching his stage alter-ego and using his real name after becoming “nervous about being taken out of context”.

The award-winning comedian’s real name is Michael Pennington, but fans have known the performer as Johnny Vegas since 2002.

In these days of ‘cancel culture’ he says he’s now re-appraising Johnny’s act.

Michael is thinking of using his real name in future (Credit: Grant Buchanan / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

What did Michael say about his Johnny Vegas persona?

Speaking on Richard Herring’s podcast, Michael/Johnny said: “I am nervous now about being taken out of context.

“What do you do if something is taken in the wrong way? Is that a career-ender when you are being ironic?

“It is a massive thing and it is on the horizon and I have to deal with it,” he added.

“In a good way it is going to make me sit down and think about stand-up and think about where Johnny is and where I am and what I want to do with comedy.”

Michael as Johnny Vegas and Beverley Dixon in Carry on Glamping (Credit: Channel 4)

“I have moved on a bit”

Michael went on to explain that he enjoys the “comfort zone” of acting.

“You can turn up and mess about on the day but it is nothing like the pressure of being Johnny again,” he said.

“It is going to be a struggle but what I want to do is come out as Michael. When I am directing I am confident as Michael.

“I want to be confident either as Michael or Johnny [and] say, ‘This is me now, I have moved on a bit [ and] I have changed a bit’.”

In recent months, Michael has starred in Gold’s comedy crime drama Murder, They Hope and Channel 4’s Carry On Glamping series.

Johnny made a great start on Cooking With The Stars (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Michael on Cooking With The Stars?

Michael is currently appearing in ITV’s cooking competition, Cooking With The Stars.

He was flabbergasted when he beat Harry Judd in the series’ opening cook-off, and wowed the judges with his fillet steak dish.

Despite the result, there were mishaps along the way – he poured too much oil into his sauce.

But he lives to fight another day.