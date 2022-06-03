johnny depp posing in a blue jacket and hat
Johnny Depp ‘reunites’ with ex Kate Moss after she testified in defamation trial

The former lovers met up in London

By Karen Hyland

Johnny Depp reportedly met up with his ex Kate Moss just days after she (arguably) helped him win his defamation trial against Amber Heard.

While the verdict was read in Virginia, USA, where proceedings had been taking place for the past six weeks, Johnny was in the UK.

He has been touring with musician Jeff Beck and made a surprise appearance at his gig at Sheffield City Hall last Sunday night.

The Hollywood A-lister has subsequently popped up in Newcastle and London.

And he allegedly caught up with supermodel Kate, 48, in the capital.

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss on a night out in the 90s
Johnny Depp and Kate Moss were as cool as it gets when they dated in the 90s (Credit: Shutterstock)

‘Catching up’

A sourced told Hollywood Life: “Johnny met up with Kate backstage at the show and he didn’t know she was coming so he was very surprised to see her there.

“They hugged and he thanked her for participating in the trial.

Read more: Celebrities take their sides after Depp-Heard trial verdict

“It has been so long since the two of them have been able to catch up, but they spent a good hour or more aside just catching up.”

“They always make each other laugh.

“Johnny is super glad that this brought her back into his life and he would love to continue being friends with her and staying in touch with her because she is a good person who obviously has his best interests at heart.”

Johnny Depp watches Kate Moss testify at his trial
Johnny Depp watched as his ex Kate Moss gave evidence in his defamation trial last month (Credit: Shutterstock)

Kate Moss testifies at the Depp-Heard trial

On May 25, Kate made a three-minute appearance via video link to testify in the trial.

This came after Johnny’s ex-wife Amber Heard referenced a rumour she’d heard that he had pushed Kate down some stairs in Jamaica during their relationship in the 90s.

Read more: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard issue statements after defamation trial verdict

Kate denied that Johnny, 58, had pushed her, instead claiming he came to her aide and got her medical attention.

The one-time ‘It’ couple dated between 1994 and 1998.

Kate has previously said that she cried for years over the break-up, which Johnny put down to him being too obsessed with his career.

Is it cute that Kate Moss and Johnny Depp are friends again? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

