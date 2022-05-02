John Whaite smiles wearing a black cap
Strictly star John Whaite left devastated as his ‘dream job’ is axed

His stint in Cinderella is off!

Strictly Come Dancing star John Whaite has been left devastated after his West End show was axed.

The professional baker and chef was set to appear in an Andrew Lloyd Webber production of Cinderella.

But the show has now been put on ice.

Strictly Come Dancing star John Whaite has shared his disappointment with fans

Sharing the news on Instagram, John said: “This is heartbreaking news for me because I was due to take the role of Prince Charming in July.

“But more so for the current cast, band and production who have battled through Covid to bring a brilliant new show.

“My heart goes out to each and every one of them.

John devastated he’s been axed

“I was lucky enough to watch Cinderella in December 2021 and it was one of the most wonderful musicals I’ve seen in a long time.”

Fans reacted angrily to the news on social media.

One said: “Nah. Not on. Atrocious that a future cast and some present found out on Twitter. The industry needs to get a b***** grip.”

Another posted: “Sending love to the current and future @ALWCinderella cast who have been let down so disgustingly.”

John landed the lead role in February, with friends saying it was his dream job.
John poses in a tight black outfit on the Sparkling set on Strictly
John Whaite was hugely popular during his stint on Strictly

An insider said at the time: “John will take centre stage in the show. It’s a dream job for him.

“He really impressed on Strictly and when Andrew found out he had an excellent singing voice too, he reached out.

John won the third series of The Great British Bake Off in 2012.

He followed that by making the final of last year’s Strictly only to be pipped to the title by Rose Ayling-Ellis.

John ‘heartbroken’ over cancellation

It is a fresh blow for John after he had to temporarily pull out of the Strictly tour because of Covid.

He told fans at the time: “A little bit of bad news I’m afraid. A lateral flow has come back positive so I now have to sit here in this glamorous captivity until a result of a PCR comes back.”

