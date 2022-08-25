Strictly favourite John Whaite has announced his OnlyFans account on Instagram, with a carefully penned explanation.

John made history by becoming half of the first ever all-male couple on Strictly Come Dancing last year.

He and pro-dancer pro Johannes Rabebe were runners-up in the race to win the Glitterball trophy.

Strictly favourite John Whaite has announced an OnlyFans account (CreditYouTube)

John Whaite on Instagram

Taking to Instagram, John explained he had decided to move some of his content to paid platform OnlyFans.

Keep an open heart and an open mind.

“Before anyone gets the wrong impression please let me reassure you that I am not doing porn,” he wrote.

Former Bake-Off winner John also added: “Though I do have friends who do porn and think sex work should be respected, but that’s a different story!”

His post continued: “The reasons I’m moving content to OnlyFans are:

“I think my workout videos have a value

“The cheekier gym-progress posts I sometimes share are more appropriately situated in an area where age-restriction is better handled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Whaite (@john_whaite)

“This Instagram account should continue to be dedicated to food creativity and branded work.

“All my content on OF is of the sort that I’ve already shared on Instagram.”

Furthermore, John said he felt it was ‘more appropriate’ behind a paywall.

“I wanted to own this story before anyone is able to pick it up and distort its truth,” the post continued.

“This is the kind of information that could be morphed into a salacious and scandalous headline or piece of gossip.”

John said it was ‘simply a continuation of some the content I have posted for years on Instagram’.

He added: “But with a refreshed regard to its value and to protect the eyes of younger audiences.”

John Whaite penned a long explanation about his OnlyFans decision (Credit: ITV)

The star concluded: “In spite of this clear explanation, some of you may still have quite strong opinions about my decision.

“But I ask that you respect it and keep an open heart and an open mind. And of course, if you want to subscribe you’d be very welcome.”

What do John’s followers think?

Fans appeared impressed by his carefully considered explanation of his decision.

One wrote: “Eloquently put! Good for you John!”

A second said: “I do indeed have a strong opinion. I think it’s marvellous, good for you John.”

And another wrote: “Respect. Cogent argument. Makes sense. And I like your support of and respect for sex workers – it’s really important.”

The announcement was alongside a picture with John’s back to the camera sitting in swimwear on the edge of a pool.

