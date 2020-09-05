John Travolta breaks social media silence two months after tragic death of wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta has broken weeks of social media silence following the death of his wife Kelly Preston with a lunch date post with his daughter Ella.

The actor, 66, lost Kelly, 57, to breast cancer in July of this year.

The Grease and Pulp Fiction star posted a photo in view of his 3.2 million Instagram followers.

Here he shown enjoying a lunch date with his daughter, Ella, 20, rocker Tommy Lee, Tommy’s wife Brittany Furlan and their friends and family.

John and Kelly were married for almost 30 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

John said they were there to celebrate Brittany’s birthday.

He wrote: “Lovely lunch today with the Lee’s. Happy birthday @brittanyfurlan!”

John Travolta fans send support following the death of wife Kelly Preston

Fans rushed to wish John well following his tragic loss.

One user posted: “Hope you’re doing ok john and keeping your chin up” and another user posted: “John you are a strong person, smile for everyone! All the best for your family.”

Kelly passed away after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

He shared the tragic news on his Instagram account.

On July 13, John shared: “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer.

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

Kelly and John starred in several films together, including 2018’s Gotti (Credit: SplashNews.com)

John Travolta’s tribute to wife Kelly Preston

“My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while.

“But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT.”

John and Kelly had three children together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kelly was a successful American actress known for many film roles. Her film credits include starring in Jerry Maguire, Addicted to Love and Twins.

Kelly and John were married for 29 years. They had three children together.

Their first born, Jett, passed away aged 16 in 2009 following an accident after suffering a seizure.

They welcomed a third child, son Benjamin, in 2010.

