John Travolta pays heartbreaking birthday tribute to late wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta has shared a moving tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston.

He posted a touching message on what would have been Kelly’s 58th birthday.

Taking to social media, he posted side by side wedding photos of both his and Kelly’s and his parents big days.

Sharing in view of his some 3.2 million Instagram followers, the actor shared:

“Happy Birthday hon! I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John.”

Kelly passed away this July (Credit: SplashNews)

What has John Travolta said about Kelly Preston since her passing?

Fans rushed to share their condolences as well as well wishes for the star.

One user penned: “She’s your angel. Some day you will be together again. We all miss her! Happy Birthday.”

Another user wrote: “Oh dear John. Lots of love and hugs to you.”

Read more: Research suggests flu jab could be an ‘effective weapon’ against coronavirus

And a third user posted: “Sending you and your family so much love, John.”

Kelly passed away aged 57 this July after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

John and Kelly were married for married for almost thirty years.

John Travolta posted a moving birthday tribute to his late spouse Kelly Preston (Credit: SplashNews)

Did John and Kelly have children together?

They had three children together. Their eldest Jett, passed away after suffering a seizure in 2009 at the age of 16.

They also shared daughter Ella, 20, and son, Benjamin, nine.

Read more: Tom Parker ‘overwhelmed’ with fan support after revealing brain tumour diagnosis

John shared the tragic passing of his wife on Instagram.

His statement read: “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer.

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.

“I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.

“All my love, JT.”

The couple co-starred together in the gangster movie Gotti in 2018.

Kelly was a hugely successful actress in her own right.

She starred in the likes of Twins, Jerry Maguire, The Cat in the Hat, Death Sentence and Addicted To Love.

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.