John Travolta has shared a Christmas message with his children to his army of fans.

This year’s Christmas marks the first one John, 66, has spent since the passing of his wife, Kelly Preston.

Kelly died this July aged 57, after a secret two-year battle with breast cancer.

Taking to Instagram, John shared a video message with his two children, daughter Ella, 20, and son Benjamin, 10.

John and Kelly’s eldest child, son Jett, passed away in 2009 aged 16, after suffering a seizure.

Posting in view of 3.3 million followers, John, Ella and Benjamin all wished viewers a Merry Christmas.

Kelly Preston passed away this year (Credit: SplashNews)

John’s kids celebrated Christmas for the first time without mum Kelly

He captioned the festive clip with: “Merry Christmas from the Travolta family!”

Surrounded by a stunning Christmas tree and some suitcases in the background, it looks like they are enjoying their holidays somewhere special.

Dozens of fans rushed to wish John and his family a wonderful holiday season.

One user commented: “Merry Christmas to you and your beautiful family.”

Kelly and John with their daughter Ella (Credit: SplashNews)

Fans wished John and his family a wonderful Christmas

And another user gushed: “Merry Christmas to you John Travolta and your beautiful children how strong you are to still be happy and loving after all you’ve been through.”

Whereas a third user praised: “Merry Christmas to you all and to Kelly in Heaven! You have both raised beautiful children!”

John stunned the world when he announced that he had lost his wife of almost thirty years this summer.

Again taking to Instagram, he shared: “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

“My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Centre, all the medical centres that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.



“I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT.”

