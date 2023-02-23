John Motson has died aged 77 as BBC confirms news in sad statement

John Motson has died aged 77, the BBC has confirmed in a statement.

The statement read: “Motson covered 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals for BBC Sport before retiring from the organisation in 2018.

“Popularly known as ‘Motty’, he had worked on Match of the Day since 1971 and commentated on almost 2,500 televised games.”

The BBC pundit celebrated 50 years in the job in 2018 before hanging up his mic in May that year.

John Motson has died at the age of 77 (Credit: Colorsport/Shutterstock)

The death of John Motson was confirmed earlier this morning (February 23).

Motson – who was known as the voice of football – was famed for his signature sheepskin coat.

In 2014, he was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

I consider myself very lucky I was diagnosed so early that the cancer was dealt with.

As a result, this meant that he was forced to miss the World Cup in Brazil.

Speaking at the time, he said: “I consider myself very lucky I was diagnosed so early that the cancer was dealt with and the positiveness came about because I wanted to get back into my normal life.

“That drive and determination was probably the most positive thing I could’ve had.”

At the time of writing, Motson’s cause of death hasn’t been announced.

A true legend. Rest in peace, John. pic.twitter.com/A5zgBn8A6R — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 23, 2023

Tributes pour in

After news of his death broke, tributes to the popular commentator have poured in.

Footballer Jamie Carragher said: “RIP John Motson. An absolute Legend of the game. So many of us grew up listening to this man describe the action & goals on MOTD & cup finals. Sad loss.”

“Gutted.. John Motson,” said another sadly.

The official Talk Sport Twitter page posted to say: “The sporting world has lost an icon.”

“Rest in Peace John Motson voice of football,” said another fan.

“RIP John Motson….what a true legend – a sad day,” another then added.

